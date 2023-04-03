Alan Turing (1912–1954) was one of the 20th century’s most fascinating intellectuals. He had achievements in a wide range of areas, including mathematics, logic, cryptanalysis, philosophy and theoretical biology. He is generally seen as the father of theoretical computer science and artificial intelligence. When brought to court for indecency in 1952 (because homosexual acts were then explicitly illegal in England), Turing was given the choice of jail time or chemical castration. Turing selected the latter but two years later elected to end his own life using poison.
This British genius is the subject of a new and gripping opera by Justine F. Chen. The world premiere of “The Life and Death(s) of Alan Turing” was a clear audience success for Chicago Opera Theater. Chen has created a gorgeous musical backdrop to Turing’s story, and presents his life through stirring music, roiling with excitement. Her musical vocabulary is tonal and accessible as well as imaginative and well thought out, offering musical and dramatic detail. The libretto is by David Simpatico, who clearly has deep respect for his subject.
Lidiya Yankovskaya conducts an orchestra of over three dozen musicians with panache. She knows when to let the sound simmer and sizzle with quiet tension and when to bring the level of excitement to a rolling boil. The sound from the pit has authority and offers gorgeous support to the singers on stage.
Baritone Jonathan Michie is larger than life when portraying Turing. He’s got a strong, beefy voice that he uses to great effect when pouring out the troubles of Turing’s soul. He also brings confidence and swagger: this is a man who understands more quickly and further along the horizon than anyone around him, and Michie creates a special halo around the character that emphasizes his unique and unusual qualities.
What Michie does best is to show us a man bursting with energy and the will to work hard on any number of projects who finds himself perplexed by the fact that he has done nothing wrong and yet is being treated in the most abominable way. The dignity of his demeanor during the court scene is heartbreaking. (Although why a British man would call the judge “your honor” instead of “my Lord” is a mystery to me.)
The casting throughout is solid, with Joseph Leppek as Christopher Morcom and Taylor Raven as Joan Clarke making strong supporting characters. The chorus is also a pleasing element of the opera. They have great ping and precision, and provide an outsider’s perspective on the stage action.
Director Peter Rothstein is effective in offering us a clear view into Turing’s life with Benjamin Olsen’s two-tier set a marvelous platform for the action. At the front of the top level is a scrim. It is sometimes used to display video helping to create the scene, or there is low lighting that displays the chorus in shadow as they contribute to the progress of the story. At the bottom of the stage, the singers have a large space to move about. The design easily permits changes from the cloisters of a school to a small dining room, to a computer room at the Government Code and Cypher School.
“The Life and Death(s) of Alan Turing” was commissioned by American Lyric Theater with additional support from COT’s Vanguard Initiative. Both institutions can be delighted with the results, as this new opera is one of the strongest I’ve seen in a few years. Most new operas ultimately require tweaking and revisions before receiving additional presentations after its premiere. This opera deserves further performances and a few improvements could make that more likely.
One of Chen’s few missteps is the use of musical interludes to break up the action. These are musically attractive and hold your attention but are marred by the fact that she’s elected to make them what she calls “chat clouds” that are “a sonic approximation of internet chatter, filled with information that brings them to the next moment.” The information is a collection of random words and the whole “chat cloud” idea is middle school cool and far too childish to represent the genius of Turing. Keep the music, replace the brainless text with something that honors Turing.
The other main problem with the opera, and it is related to the tedious triviality of the chat clouds, is that Turing as a scientist and prolific creator is nearly lost in his own story. The unforgivable betrayal of Turing by British law is a story that needs to be told, and is told well here. It’s a pity that Turing’s numerous great achievements seem too difficult to find their way into the opera, except for a jolly scene at Bletchley Park (Britain’s WWII code breaking center) where working against the Nazis appears to be lots of laughs and fun. A more muscular look at Turing as a scientist could only give this opera more power.
Combining a compelling story with compelling music is always the goal of opera. Not many can actually achieve it. But with “The Life and Death(s) of Alan Turing” there is the potential for the long life of an opera about a man whose life was far too short. Chicago Opera Theater only offered two performances of this new work, at the end of last month at the Harris Theater. I attended the latter of the two and noted that the house was nearly full and that the audience was attentive and very appreciative at the end. I hope that many more audiences will have a chance to see this fascinating story brought to the opera stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.