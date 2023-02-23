You don't have to give a hoot about baseball to enjoy the Chicago premiere of “Toni Stone” at the Goodman Albert Theatre, but a basic knowledge of America's favorite pastime will help you appreciate the finer points of Lydia R. Diamond's play about the first woman to play the game professionally as a regular on a big-league American team.
This isn't a traditional linear biography, however. For that, you'll have to go someplace like Wikipedia.
Stone, indomitably embodied by Tracey N. Bonner, tells us her own story, and from the opening — in which she tries to explain how the weight of a baseball feels in her hand — she warns “ I am prone to ramblin’. Never could tell a story from beginning to end all nice and neat. My brain don’t work that way.”
We do learn that she was born Marcenia Lyle Stone and loved baseball from childhood but was rejected by the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League because she was Black. So she set out to play in baseball's previously all-male Negro Leagues and for the 1953 season was hired by Syd Pollock, owner of the Indianapolis Clowns, to play second base, replacing Hank Aaron when he left for the Milwaukee Braves.
While Stone played for a number of other teams (and two other women followed her at the Clowns), Diamond, who was inspired by “Curveball, The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone” by Martha Ackmann, focuses on her time and teammates at the Indianapolis Clowns.
Goodman's production, brilliantly directed by Ron OJ Parson, brings the people and the era vibrantly to life with help from movement director Cristin Carole. Her choreography for the baseball game sequences is so high-energy, we feel we're right there watching the players strike out, dive for ground balls, steal bases and jump to catch pop flies.
Todd Rosenthal's set design suggests a period ball park perfectly with an oversize scoreboard, bleachers, stadium lights and such, but it's also versatile enough to morph into everything from Jack's Tavern, a favorite hangout, to the rickety bus the players ride on from game to game. Mike Tutaj's projections help, as do Keith Parham's lighting and Andre Pluess' original music and sound design. Mara Blumenfeld's costumes are on point, too, from the team's uniforms to Millie's kimonos and Toni's signature jacket and fedora.
Millie (Jon Hudson Odom, by turns hilarious and profound) is the madam of a brothel where the team stays on the road, and she becomes Stone's only female friend, offering advice on life and relationships. Her voice-of-conscience influence is matched by that of Alberga (Chiké Johnson), the wealthy older businessman Stone meets at Jack's and eventually marries. Both encourage her to conform to the stereotype of what a woman should be, until they realize that she can only be herself.
Stone's teammates are a varied assortment of characters, and although she calls them “her boys” and has a rapport with a few of them, it is clear that they don't regard her as a member of the boy's club. A couple, like Woody (Terence Sims), are downright hostile to her and can be real jerks. More appealing are King Tut (Kai A. Ealy), the vaudeville-style clown among the Clowns; Spec (Edgar Miguel Sanchez), the brainy one with his nose in a book; Stretch (Travis A. Knight), who wants to join the big leagues; Elzie (Joseph Aaron Johnson), who is conflicted about his sexuality, among other things, and good-natured Jimmy (Victor Musoni) and Rufus (Matty Robinson).
One great strength of the show is that it doesn't diminish the complexity of the situation. The reason Pollock signs Stone is that the Indianapolis Clowns offer entertainment as much as serious baseball (think Harlem Globetrotters), and he sees her as an asset in that regard. The reality of the compromises necessary is ever-present, but the rigor of fighting sexism and racism doesn't diminish the joy of playing a game she loves.
Bonner's endearing performance also is infectious, right down to the way she rattles off baseball statistics whenever she's nervous, anxious or at a loss for words. The last, she tells us at the beginning, doesn't happen often, and by the end of her story, we're happy about that.
