If you think of “fake news” and “alternative facts” as recent phenomena, the world premiere of ensemble member Will Allan's “Campaigns, Inc” at TimeLine Theatre Company in Lakeview will set you straight.
While the practice of disseminating misinformation dates back millennia, the political smear campaign on an unprecedented scale arguably was inaugurated during the 1934 California gubernatorial contest.
The candidates were Republican incumbent Frank Merriam, who only assumed the job a few months earlier upon his predecessor's death, and muckraking author and activist Upton Sinclair, who had won the Democratic primary in a surprise landslide, even though he'd twice run unsuccessfully for office in the state as a Socialist. California was staunchly Republican at the time, but Sinclair's EPIC (End Poverty in California) platform had popular appeal during the Depression, and his chances were said to be good.
Enter Leone Baxter (Tyler Meredith), a former journalist and carnival promoter, and Clem Whitaker (Yuriy Sardarov), a newspaper and advertising man. They'd met while working on a campaign for Sheridan Downey, Sinclair's Democratic running mate, but defected and formed Campaigns, Inc. to pitch themselves as political consultants to Merriam (Terry Hamilton) and George Hatfield (Mark Ulrich), his lieutenant governor-to-be.
In Allan's telling, Baxter is the brains of the operation, and cool-as-a-cucumber Meredith fits the role to a “t,” though she repeatedly has to contend with the chauvinism of men who look to—and credit—Whitaker for ideas. The pair have trouble coming up with a strategy at first but soon settle on discrediting Sinclair (Anish Jethmalani), rather than trying to build up the vulgar blowhard Merriam.
Unable to find any real dirt on the ethical Sinclair, they invent some by pulling passages from his books quoting anti-worker industrial magnates and printing them on millions of direct-mail flyers and billboards as if they were quotes from Sinclair himself. Conservative newspapers, many owned by Hearst, print anti-Sinclair material almost daily, and Los Angeles Times' political editor launched false attacks on him, while also writing speeches for Merriam. Anti-union movie mogul Louis B. Mayer is enlisted to create phony anti-Sinclair newsreels using actors, which run before MGM movies.
Allan cloaks the main story in a lot of context, some of which is distracting. Scenes between Baxter and Whitaker, whose romance is evolving, and between the Republicans alternate with those between Sinclair and his advisor and friend Charlie Chaplin (Dave Honigman), who also spends a lot of time worrying that the advent of the talkies will make him and his Little Tramp character obsolete. We also get cameos from Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, thanks to actors Jacqueline Grandt and David Parkes, who play Eleanor Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt when Sinclair is invited for tea, and the two men try to get each other's endorsement for their respective programs. Interestingly, Sinclair ultimately is undone, according to Allan, by his stance on the New Deal.
What the playwright doesn't seem to judge is Baxter and Whitaker's total amorality. We're supposed to sympathize with Baxter's plight as a woman battling the “boys club,” but the fact that the pair doesn't care about their candidates' positions, only that they win, remains an open issue.
Astutely directed by Nick Bowling, “Campaigns, Inc.” is billed as a 1930s-style screwball comedy, but I didn't find it all that funny. Some of the projection design by Anthony Churchill, which includes delightful opening and closing credits and clips from “It Happened One Night” and other films, has the right period feel, but the dialogue is often rapid-fire without being especially witty.
Sydney Lynne's scenic design, with Merriam's sumptuous office at one end of the alley stage and Sinclair's spare surroundings at the other, necessitates a lot of between-scene furniture moving, particularly of the projection screen, which tends to slow things down. Rowan Doe's props and Sally Dolembo's costumes get most of the details right, which is nice. Jared Gooding's lighting is workmanlike, as is the sound design by Forrest Gregor and Andrew Hansen, though at times some of the actors are louder than they need to be.
Like much of TimeLine's work, “Campaigns, Inc” explores a little-known piece of the past that illuminates the present. It could be even better than it is, but maybe that will come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.