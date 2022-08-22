(Left to right) George Hatfield (Mark Ulrich) and Frank Merriam (Terry Hamilton) strategize with Leone Baxter (Tyler Meredith) and Clem Whitaker (Yuriy Sardarov), the founders of the first political consulting firm in U.S. history, about how Merriam can win the 1934 race for California governor in the world premiere of Will Allan’s "Campaigns, Inc."