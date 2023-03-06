The world premiere of LaDarrion Williams' “Boulevard of Bold Dreams” at TimeLine Theatre has three things going for it: an intriguing concept, an ideal cast and impressive design.
What it doesn't have yet is enough of a plot to make it a compelling piece of theater.
Set on February 29, 1940, the night Hattie McDaniel became the first Black actress to be nominated for and win an Academy Award — for best supporting actress in “Gone with the Wind” — the play imagines a meeting between McDaniel (Gabrielle Lott-Rogers) and two of the Los Angeles Ambassador Hotel's Black employees, waiter Arthur Brooks (Charles Andrew Gardner) and his best friend Dottie Hudson (Mildred Marie Langford), a maid.
The action takes place in a small art deco cocktail lounge off the hotel's Coconut Grove Restaurant, where the awards ceremony will soon begin. Stunningly designed by Ryan Emens with lighting by Jason Lynch, the bar is closed at the moment, but Arthur is polishing glasses and making other preparations for the big event and the after party. Dottie pops in periodically on her break from cleaning rooms for a smoke and to chat.
Before McDaniel arrives to escape the pressure of the press outside, we learn the backstory of these two. Arthur — letter-perfect in costume designer Christine Pascual's uniform with his slicked-back hair — moved from Alabama because he wants to be a filmmaker, and he's waiting for a call about a screenplay he submitted. Dottie came with him mainly out of loyalty but has aspirations to be a singer. She also has a dark secret she left behind and is pessimistic about both the present and the future, whereas Arthur believes his dreams will come true.
The two respond very differently to McDaniel, partly reflecting the real controversy the actress created. To oversimplify, some regarded her award for playing the maid Mammy in “Gone with the Wind” as a ground-breaking achievement, while others, including the NAACP, thought that she perpetuated racist caricatures about Black people by portraying so many maids and “Mammy” characters.
Arthur is star struck — Lott-Rogers looks gorgeous in her blue satin gown — and virtually speechless as he welcomes McDaniel into the bar, even though it is closed. Dottie is far more guarded, becoming hostile as the conversation unfolds.
That conversation is about racism, and McDaniel was the victim of it her entire life, so much so that Williams has her contemplating not even attending the awards (though, of course, she doesn't know at this point that she's going to win). She wasn't allowed to attend the movie's premiere in Atlanta because the theater was whites-only and, as she's resting in the bar, she's waiting to hear from her agent if she will be able to sit with her cast at the awards, as she wishes. Instead, she's told that she'll have to sit at a small table set up for her and her escort at the back of the room, and she's been given an acceptance speech that's been written for her to read if she wins.
The arguments only begin to address the indignities McDaniel suffered, including not being granted her final wish to be buried in Hollywood Cemetery because it was still whites-only when she died in 1952. But in the play, they are smoothed over when McDaniel and Dottie bond over the piano singing two original songs, “Moonlight” and “Cali Girl,” with music by director Malkia Stampley and lyrics by Williams, recorded by co-sound designer Andre Pluess with Leandro Lopez Varady on piano (though Lott-Rogers looks like she's playing).
Lott-Rogers' luminous performance holds the show together and helps gloss over less than believable aspects, like the totally disrespectful way Dottie talks to her until she changes her mind at the end and joins with Arthur in urging McDaniel to go to the awards.
She does go, as of course we all know, and Rasean Davonté Johnson's projections include a clip of the real McDaniel reading the acceptance speech written for her. But Williams has the last word: Lott-Rogers' McDaniel reads his version of the acceptance speech she might have written for herself.
Press and program materials for “Boulevard of Bold Dreams” make much of the fact that it is not a biography of Hattie McDaniel, but her life was far more fascinating, at least judging by Wikipedia, than what Williams gives us. She appeared in more than 300 films (but only got screen credit for 83), for example, and was the first Black woman to sing on radio in the United States. Arthur Brooks and Dottie Hudson are potentially interesting characters, but they're not fully developed and nothing much happens to make us care about them.
