One of the best productions of “West Side Story” I ever saw (and I've seen many) was at The Marriott Theatre several decades ago. An “ah-ha” experience, it made me realize why the ground-breaking 1957 musical conceived by Jerome Robbins and written by Arthur Laurents (book), Leonard Bernstein (music) and Stephen Sondheim (lyrics) had no peers.
So I had high hopes for the latest “West Side Story” at Marriott, especially since all four lead actors and director Victor Malana Maog are making their debuts at the theater.
Despite being a big crowd pleaser on opening night, the show isn't really remarkable in any way. If you are familiar with the 1961 film adaptation, this stage version is very similar to that and to the Broadway original, with a few minor tweaks here and there. I haven't seen the 2021 film written by Tony Kushner and directed by Steven Spielberg, but from the promotional clips, its style — if not the content — is rather different.
Strengths at Marriott include the small orchestra under conductor/keyboardist Patti Garwood, and most of the iconic songs — ”America,” “Tonight,” “Maria,” “Somewhere,” “Gee, Officer Krupke” and so on — sound pretty good. Choreographer Alex Sanchez riffs on Robbins' original routines for the many dance numbers and makes them work on Marriott's smallish in-the-square stage. In a few cases, such as the lyrical “Somewhere” ballet, the space seems a bit crowded, but that's a small quibble.
Set designer Jeffrey D. Kmiec meets the physical challenges by combining vertically sliding panels of chain-link fence and metal fire escapes with hanging boxes fashioned like small windows of the surrounding buildings. The “under the highway” of the rumble is left to our imagination, but Doc's shop rolls on and off. Jesse Klug's lighting, Sally Zack's props and Michael Daly's sound design fill in the gaps. Amanda Vander Byl's costumes capture the period, but more could have been done to differentiate the Jets from the Sharks. In the Dance at the Gym, I couldn't tell which was which from where I was sitting in Row H, a problem that persisted even in the fight scenes.
This take on Shakespeare's “Romeo and Juliet” revolves around Maria, who has been brought from San Juan to New York by her brother Bernardo to marry Chino and is in the care of Anita, Bernardo's girlfriend, who also runs a bridal shop. But at her first dance, Maria falls in love with Tony, not realizing that he is — or was — a member of the Jets, the Polish gang vying for control of the Upper West Side neighborhood with the Puerto Rican Sharks led by Bernardo.
Newcomer Lauren Maria Medina makes a lovely young Maria, with a winning mix of innocence and willfulness, but her often shrill singing voice is all over the place. Her duets with Tony don't soar as they should, and she overdoes “I Feel Pretty” with too much mugging. Surprisingly, she's at her vocal best in the moving “A Boy Life That”/”I Have a Love” duet with Anita.
Jake David Smith's Tony is a more consistent vocalist, but his tenor isn't quite up to the considerable demands of “Something's Coming” and his other solos. Also, his character comes across as unrealistically optimistic as he plans a life in the country with Maria right after having killed her brother.
Gary Cooper is simply miscast as Bernardo. He doesn't have the right machismo for a gang leader, and most of the time he forgets to speak with an accent. Vanessa Aurora Sierra is the strongest of the four as Anita, though she reminds me too much of Rita Moreno in the 1961 movie, only not as good.
As is often the case at Marriott, the large ensemble is a long suit. Special props go to Drew Redington as the Jets' leader Riff, Marisa Fee as Anybodys and Jonathan Warner as Action, whose palpable anger helps give the piece its contemporary relevance. Also faring well are stalwarts Matt DeCaro as “Doc,” Bret Tuomi as Officer Krupke and Lance Baker as Lt. Schrank, a detestable racist in any era.
Overall, Marriott's “West Side Story' may not be revelatory or a “must see,” but it is a decent, traditional production of a classic musical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.