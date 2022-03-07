“The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci”
Anyone who saw the original production of Mary Zimmerman's “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci” in the old Goodman Theatre's intimate studio in 1993 is likely to remember it as one of their most unusual and magical theatrical experiences.
Not a play in the normal sense, the 85-minute piece combines texts from the artist's 5,000 pages of unbound notebooks and treatises with movement and music to illuminate the mind of the polymorphic Renaissance genius whose curiosity about science, the natural world, human anatomy, engineering, philosophy and almost everything else was boundless.
The revival almost 30 years later in the less intimate Goodman Owen Theatre strikes me as not quite as magical but still amazing. Zimmerman has tweaked the comparatively short script a little in the light of recent research and writing about da Vinci, and since she allows her cast to improvise (according to an interview in the program), some of the choreographed action is different this time around.
This is not a show for everyone, however. While each of the eight actors — Adeoye, Christiana Clark, Christopher Donahue (who appeared in the original production), Kasey Foster, Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel, John Gregorio, Anthony Irons and Wai Yim — is called Leonardo, there's no clearly delineated character to latch onto. Nor is there a real plot with a beginning, middle and end or a recognizable dramatic arc, although the evening is peppered with practical diary entries in more-or-less chronological order. Among them is an amusing account of the 10-year-old apprentice Giacomo the artist adopts and dubs “Salai” (Little Satan) and who becomes his life-long companion.
Zimmerman concentrates on transforming intellectual ideas into visual and aural images to help us understand them on a visceral level. Striking stage pictures range from an acrobatic demonstration of weight and force, two of the four “powers” of nature, by Gonzalez-Cadel and Adeoye, to explanations of the physics and mechanics of flight starting with a mysterious falcon (Foster) who offers a wing and places her beak in Leonardo's mouth.
Several tableaux illustrate artistic principles, among them one using the actors and a web of strings to animate perspective. The relationship between the artist and his muse, the motion of water, the uses of color and light and the superiority of painting over sculpture (with a dig at Michaelangelo) are among the myriad of topics, many of which address the ways art mirrors life and vice versa.
The observation that weeping and laughing are physiologically identical, except for the eyebrows, is among the anatomical insights. Philosophical musings deal with the requisites of great love, time, his own mortality and connection to God. Finally, there's transformation: "Everything comes from everything. And everything is everything. And everything can be turned into everything else."
Scott Bradley recreates his remarkable original set design on a larger scale, and it's almost like a manifestation of Leonardo's mind. Banks of towering file cabinets flank the stage. Their oversized drawers hold a host of props: stones, drawing supplies, gowns, flying machines, accordions, mirrors, a small wheat field, a staircase. The actors use the handles as climbing walls, clambering up to high perches or hanging upside down to watch what's going on below. A broken skylight looms overhead, perhaps indicating the escape of a flying creature. (I don't remember this from the 1993 incarnation).
Except for frequent collaborator Mara Blumenfeld, whose sumptuous costume design is based on Allison Reeds' originals, Zimmerman has reassembled her designers. T.J. Gerckens’ lighting is gorgeous, and the original music by Miriam Sturm and Michael Bodeen is haunting, as is the a cappella singing. Bodeen's sound design is mostly fine, though in a few scenes the English is repeated in Italian that is a little hard to decipher.
If you have never seen “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci” before, don't miss it. If you have, don't expect your reactions to be exactly the same, especially if you've learned more about the artist in the interim.
Goodman Owen Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St. Through March 20; streaming online from March 15 - April 3. $15-$55. 312-443-3800. goodmantheatre.org/notebooks
“Hadestown”
There is much to recommend “Hadestown,” which won eight of the 14 Tony Awards for which it was nominated in 2019, including Best Musical, and is stopping in Chicago for a brief run on its North American tour.
Anais Mitchell's (book, music, lyrics) musical reworking of two Greek myths has a marvelous score combining Dixieland jazz, pop, rock, country, blues and more, and songs in a wide variety of styles blend in well with the dystopian story. The seven-person on-stage orchestra performs splendidly (with special kudos to trombonist Audrey Ochoa), and the musicians even get individual introductions in the second act opener, “Our Lady of the Underground.” The show is mostly sung through, perhaps reflecting its time as a concept album before being developed into a full-fledged musical by Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin.
Some of the stagecraft is stunning, thanks to scenic designer Rachel Hauck, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Michael Krass and sound designers Kevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz. Flashing lights, fog, a turntable and other devices combine to create dramatic effects including the transformation from a New Orleans speakeasy to an underworld factory and the train that travels the route.
The myth of Orpheus (Nicholas Barasch, in fine voice) and Eurydice (Morgan Siobhan Green) is the centerpiece, and in this telling, they resemble refugees from “Rent.” She's a streetwise young girl looking for a refuge from a cold, cruel world where no one has enough to eat. He's an innocent boy who promises he can write a song so beautiful it will bring the spring back if she will “Come Home With Me.”
Their tale intersects with that of Persephone (Kimberly Marable), goddess of the seasons, and Hades (Kevyn Morrow, a commanding bass), king of the underworld. Although she's spent half the year in his realm since he abducted her for love — accounting for fall and winter above ground (this version leaves out her mother Demeter's role and the pomegranate seeds) — the bloom is off their relationship.
When Hades lures Eurydice to his kingdom, basically because he has the hots for his “Little Songbird,” and Orpheus follows to bring her back, it is Persephone who intercedes on the young lovers' behalf, though her motive here may be jealousy. In any case, the beauty of Orpheus' song rekindles Hades and Persephone's love, and the musician is let go on one condition: Eurydice must walk behind him on the journey out of Hadestown, and he must not look back to see if she is following or she will be lost to him forever.
We learn all this from Hermes (Levi Kreis), the sharply dressed god who is Orpheus' mentor. Starting by introducing the main characters in “Road to Hell,” he serves as narrator with the Fates (Belen Moyano, Bex Ordorisio, Shea Renne) sometimes chiming in for good measure. And that's one of the show's problems. It's a case of “show and tell,” with Hermes repeatedly telling us what's going to happen before we watch it, making the evening unnecessarily long.
Another difficulty is the lack of chemistry between Orpheus and Eurydice. We never see them fall in love, and they both come across as rather generic, except for a few minutes in the second act. In addition, Eurydice's reasons for accepting Hades' offer aren't very clear: Is she just tired of being poor and hungry? Hades and Persephone each strike single notes, too, though they are more colorful.
On top of all this, the contemporary socially conscious message is heavy handed. Hadestown, with its factory efficiency and emphasis on security over freedom, represents repressive capitalism and the military-industrial complex at their worst, even if the song “Why We Built the Wall” was written before Trumpian travesties. Allusions to climate change and our damage to the natural world abound, too.
“Hadestown” explores the chasm between the way we would like the world to be and the reality, which at the moment is worse than what's on stage. One significant insight is tucked in the ending. Hermes tells us from the start that this is a “sad story,” so he muses about why we tell it over and over again. His conclusion is that we hope it will come out differently. If only.
CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St. Through March 13. $52.50 - $147.50. broadwayinchicago.com
