TimeLine Theatre Company continues to illuminate the present by exploring the past with the Chicago premiere of “The Chinese Lady,” Lloyd Suh's compelling play about Afong Moy, purportedly the first Chinese woman to set foot in the United States.
Initially staged by the Ma-Yi Theater Company in New York in 2018, the 90-minute one act traces her life from the time she was brought here in 1834 at the age of fourteen by the merchant brothers Nathaniel and Francis Carnes to be part of a museum display promoting their imported goods up through the last historical mention of her in 1850 and well beyond. Suh uses the few known facts to create a lively, deceptively straightforward portrait of a young woman eager to promote cultural understanding and learn about her new country, even as she knows she's being used to foster Orientalist stereotypes.
TimeLine's production, thoughtfully directed by Helen Young, begins with Mi Kang, the young actress (she's about to get her MFA from Northwestern University) who brilliantly plays Moy, sitting on the edge of the stage in jeans and a tee shirt watching the audience. It ends the same way, only she addresses us with a plea to not just look but to really see her and each other.
In between, Moy (not her real name) is on stage in a chinoiserie-filled “room”--impressively designed by Arnel Sanscianco and properties designer Rowan Doe—with curtains that are periodically drawn for her performances by her interpreter Atung (Glenn Obrero), who she dubs “irrelevant,” partly because she's ignoring her inability to speak English, at least initially, to address us directly, noting that her whole life is a performance.
The early scenes, set a few years apart, focus on Moy's public presentations for which adults paid 25 cents and children 10 cents (later more). Dressed in increasingly elaborate silk attire (by costume designer Izumi Inaba), she goes through her routine, eating with chopsticks, discussing the history and ceremonies surrounding tea, walking in a circle to show her bound feet with which, she says, people seem to be especially fascinated. She adds, with characteristic acuity, that America has its own brutal customs “such as corsets....or the trans-Atlantic slave trade.”
While the deal the merchants made with Moy's father in China was for two years, she never did go back home. As the time gaps between scenes become longer, we see her both arguing and bonding with Atung and her optimism lagging in light of events like the Opium wars, the hardships in building the transcontinental railroad and the Chinese Exclusion Act.
The barriers to cross-cultural understanding are epitomized by the meeting between Moy and President Andrew Jackson, which really happened. As re-enacted with Atung as both Jackson and translator for him and Moy, it's a total travesty showing the American “emperor,” as she calls him, to be a crude racist and no real communication possible between them.
Even more dire circumstances await, as Moy's performances are taken over by P.T. Barnum, her popularity fades, she ages, more Chinese women arrive and she and Atung part ways. Only her resilience and Suh's sense of humor keep the play from becoming a complete tragedy. Maybe that's partly because it was written before we had a president who scapegoated a whole group of people by calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” and before attacks on those of Asian descent became a regular occurrence.
In any case, “The Chinese Lady” offers a chance to see Suh's vision of what this largely forgotten woman thought and felt, beautifully brought to life by Kang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.