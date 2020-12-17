If you ever thought about getting in touch with an old love but were afraid of what might happen, James Ijames' “What is Left, Burns” will give you hope.
Commissioned for the Steppenwolf NOW virtual stage, the world premiere is only 20 minutes long, but it mines the emotional landscape of a complex relationship, past and present, with subtlety and surprising sweetness.
Directed by Whitney White, who was slated to direct Ijames' “The Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” this past spring before the pandemic struck, the play is a video call between two men who haven't seen each other in fifteen years. Keith (K. Todd Freeman) is a noted poet and literature professor approaching retirement age, who moved to New York City after his divorce and is estranged from his son. Ronnie (Jon Michael Hill), his former student and lover, has a poetry collection on the New York Times' bestseller list and a bright career ahead of him.
An out-of-the-blue email from Keith has prompted Ronnie to call him, though he doesn't know what his one-time mentor wants. First, they briefly exchange some small talk and bring each other up to date on their lives. Then, as they navigate the minefield of memories and missed opportunities with a mix of wariness, regret and longing, a picture of the past emerges, along with a sense of how connected they still feel. Keith also reveals key information, such as the effect his marriage had on his involvement with Ronnie and his desire to talk about the poem in Ronnie's book that is about him. Both Freeman and Hill give superb performances, the former's quiet weariness contrasting with the latter's edgy anxiety.
Besides watching the interaction between the men, we intermittently get to see what's going on beneath the surface—as a very cinematic sound and light show. At first, these surreal sequences are a bit disconcerting, but they come to complement the conversation in evocative ways. The striking video and photography design by Lowell Thomas and Joel Moorman sets this apart from most virtual shows I've seen so far, and it's enhanced by Justin Ellington's original soundtrack.
“What Is Left, Burns” is the first of six shows scheduled to start streaming more-or-less monthly, all of which will continue through Aug. 31, 2021.
Starting Dec. 16 is Isaac Gómez' “Wally World,” a two-act, two-and-a-half-hour long radio play about a group of employees at a mega-department superstore on Christmas Eve. Inspired by the playwright's Mom, who worked her way up at a Walmart, and co-directed by him and Lili-Anne Brown, the funny and poignant drama features ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain, Audrey Francis, Sandra Marquez and Karen Rodriguez with Danny Bernardo, Sydney Charles, Kevin Curtis, Leslie Sophia Perez, Marvin Quijada and Jacqueline Williams.
January brings the 10-minute “Red Folder,” written and directed by ensemble member Rajiv Joseph and starring ensemble member Carrie Coon.
In February Vivian J.O. Barnes' 35-minute “Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!” dissects the hidden costs of being the “luckiest girl in the world.” Donnetta Lavinia Grays' 70-minute “Where We Stand,” directed by Tamilla Woodard and showcasing the playwright, will be released for streaming in April, followed in June by Sam Shepard's 55-minute “Ages of the Moon,” with ensemble member Ian Barford directing his fellow Steppenwolves Randall Arney and William Petersen.
If you’re a fan of statistics, you'll be pleased to learn that, according to the web site, audiences will be tuning into the theater's virtual programming from more than 300 cities, 41 states and 12 countries and counting.
