When Tyla Abercrumbie's “Relentless” opened TimeLine Theatre Company's 25th anniversary season earlier this year, I called it the best new play I'd seen in a long time. Apparently a lot of people felt the same way, and now the family drama set in 1919 has moved to the Goodman Owen Theatre for a run that already has been extended once.
The production with the original cast and director Ron OJ Parson is better than ever in the larger space, thanks mostly to deepened performances by the excellent actors. It also seems more prescient with each passing day, considering it originated in 2018 as part of TimeLine's Playwrights Collective to support new works inspired by history that connect to today's social and political issues. Rehearsals for the world premiere were about to start when the pandemic shut down the theaters in March 2020, and soon after, the May murder of George Floyd sparked protests that continue to the present, along with the killings and racism that caused them.
While “Relentless” revolves around two affluent, well-educated African American sisters who return from Boston to their childhood home in Philadelphia to settle the estate of their recently deceased mother, what's going on in the world around them greatly influences their behavior. World War I has just ended. The 1918 influenza pandemic that killed millions still is underway. The women's suffrage movement is reaching its height. And the 1919 “Red Summer” of race riots in the wake of the stoning death of a Black teenager in Chicago is about to get underway.
Janet (Jaye Ladymore), the quieter older sister, is a nurse who is committed to social causes. She also has kept her promise to her mother to always take care of her younger sibling, though this weighs heavily on her at times. The younger Annelle (Ayanna Bria Bakari) is a boisterous, bossy socialite who is married to a doctor, Marcus (Travis Delgado), and is relentlessly determined to get what she wants.
As the three-hour-long play opens, what Annelle wants is for Janet to go out to dinner with her and Marcus, so she can introduce her to Franklin (Xavier Edward King), a good-looking, light-skinned winemaker she thinks would be a perfect match for her sister, partly because he's also an activist.
But Janet isn't interested and repeatedly refuses Annelle's entreaties (in a scene that goes on too long). She's skeptical about men to start with, and she's found a big wooden trunk of their mother's journals and become engrossed in reading them.
This enrages Annelle, who insists their mother, Annabelle Lee, didn't intend for anyone to read the journals and that her privacy should be respected. If it were up to her, she'd toss the lot, sell the handsome Victorian house and head back to Boston as soon as possible. But Janet is having doubts about selling the home where Annabelle Lee had her midwifery business and became the go-to person for the community.
After Annelle finally gives up and leaves to join Marcus, Franklin arrives by surprise, bringing a bottle of wine. He and Janet spar amusingly, share ideas and get tipsy — Ladymore and King have good chemistry — and she begins to read to him from the journals.
Scenes from Annabelle Lee's (Demetra Dee) past spring to life before our eyes, starting with her mother, a slave, telling her her real name, Zhuukee, and leaving her in tall grasses with the admonition to stay there and never tell anyone she can read. We don't learn the reason for this behavior until later or the horrific result for the mother. Instead, as the journals are read at random by the 1919 characters, we next see Zhuukee with Mary Anna Elizabeth (Rebecca Hurd), the plantation owner's teenage daughter to whom she's been given as a slave. Mary names her Annabelle Lee (not for the poem) and thinks of herself as a “friend” rather than a mistress, though she's not above demanding obedience and even gratitude.
The tense, complicated relationship between Mary, who is the victim of her own upbringing, and the strong-willed Annabelle Lee, whose headstrong nature is reflected in her daughters, is one of the evening's more interesting aspects, especially since the women remain together for a decade after the end of slavery, and Mary gives Annabelle Lee the Philadelphia house.
The legacy of slavery and ongoing scourge of racism also emerge in other ways, from Franklin's painful account of his parentage (his white father raped his enslaved mother) and upbringing, to Marcus's story about a pregnant Black woman whose baby died because a Catholic hospital wouldn't treat her but insisted she be taken to a Black hospital 18 miles away.
Marcus reveals this when Annelle urges him to get a job in a white hospital to further his career, and he refuses. He, Franklin and Janet all feel the desire for retaliation and revenge but, as it turns out, Annelle may be the most affected by racism. Revealing a guilty secret that has tormented her for years, she finally drops her devil-may-care facade and admits that she's afraid of everything. Bakari is so moving here — more so than the first time I saw the show — that she can be forgiven for how annoying her bullying is earlier on.
And that's key to “Relentless.” Abercrumbie creates characters we care about regardless of their foibles or the fact that the script would benefit from some trimming. The physical staging featuring Jack Magaw's impeccable set has been improved by Mike Tutaj's projections that subtly transform it into the plantation mansion with the help of Heather Gilbert's lighting. Christine Pascual's costumes for both periods round out the picture, and I can't wait to learn the next step for this fine piece of work.
