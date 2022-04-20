“What to Send Up When It Goes Down,” which made its debut in Chicago last month, is a production with several distinct components. While it includes a scripted play, audience participation is also a significant part of the show — the aim is to explore police violence against Black people and create “something that is actually for people to use to heal,” in the words of co-director Ericka Ratcliff.
Written by Aleshea Harris, “What to Send Up” first premiered in 2016, gradually finding a larger audience and more critical acclaim over the following years. The Chicago adaptation, a partnership between Congo Square Theatre Company, Gray Gallery and the Rebuild Foundation, played at Gray, 2044 W. Carroll Ave., from March 31 to April 16.
This week, it will make its way to the Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave., where it opens April 21 and runs until May 7.
Ratcliff, who is the artistic director at Congo Square and has been with the company since 2006, spoke with the Herald about adapting the play and how its focus on healing will impact Chicago audiences.
When did you know you wanted to host the play?
Ericka Ratcliff: We had been able to get an early copy of the script. And we were really interested as soon as it became available. So we've been fans of the piece for a while.
I think that Aleshea (Harris) had written it in response to Trayvon Martin being murdered, and she didn't know what to do with all the feelings that she was having. So we selected it during pandemic times and weren't able to produce it in 2020, because really no one was producing. So we had a lot of time to collectively decide how to produce it.
What was it about the script that intrigued you?
It was the fact that it wasn't like any play that I had ever seen or that we had ever done. The piece is less about being entertaining in production, and more so about being a ritual and something that is actually for people to use to heal. I think many of us had never even worked on a piece in that way.
In what ways did you guys have to tweak the show to make it fit for Chicago audiences?
It felt like this piece was useful for Chicago just because of the relationship between Black and brown communities in the city and the police. The piece really deals with police violence that is racially motivated against Black and brown folks. Chicago, unfortunately, is no stranger to the fraught relationship with the police and Black people so that was a big part of why this was useful.
We had already selected “What to Send Up When it Goes Down” when George Floyd was murdered. When Breonna Taylor was murdered, we had already selected it for our show. But we all saw the racial reckoning that those murders brought in 2020 and it raised the stakes for us to all have a useful way to manage our feelings when this sort of thing happens in our community.
The play has healing components, so did you or any other members of the production experience any of the benefits from the ritual?
For all of us involved on the crew, and design teams, and even cast, it's been a healing ritual and healing work for everyone involved in the piece. The cast made testimony daily about how the piece was helping them to heal from their own feelings, trauma, PTSD, microaggressions and macro-aggressions that they dealt with in their daily lives due to systemic racism in this country.
Do you think the play will have a different impact at the Stony Island Arts Bank?
That's something that we're curious about seeing and that's why we actually wanted to make sure that we did move into different communities. The space is such a big piece of the production.
What responses from the audiences have you noticed?
The audiences have really responded really positively to the work. And something that we really celebrate with the show is the effort to take it into the community. But also, when we have community partners, they bring their affiliates and their staff and the folks that they work with collectively into the space that would not normally see a play or even see a play like this. That's been a really powerful experience.
