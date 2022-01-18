Court Theatre just postponed the opening of “The Lady from the Sea” for three weeks until Feb. 25, but this response to the COVID-19 omicron surge is a small blip in the theater's extraordinary efforts to bring Henrik Ibsen's 1888 play to the stage.
The saga started on March 12, 2020, when virtually all the city's theaters shut down because of the onset of the pandemic. The first performance of “The Lady from the Sea” was supposed to be that night, and everyone was very excited.
“The play was written right after 'A Doll's House' and offers a different answer to the gender question, but few people know about it,” explained Court's artistic director Charles Newell. “It fit our mission to illuminate the classics perfectly and was a dream project for director Shana Cooper. We also had Chaon Cross to play Ellida, the lighthouse keeper's daughter who has to choose between her husband and the sailor who returns to claim her.”
Newell said one of his most difficult assignments ever was telling the cast and creative team that the show had to be canceled. “We knew then that we had to find a way to bring it back, though we didn't know when,” he recalled.
Newell and Cooper also realized the extra time gave them an opportunity to do something different. Originally, they were going to use the translation by Ibsen expert Rolf Fjelde, but they decided instead to commission a new translation. “We thought of playwright Richard Nelson who had translated Ibsen's 'The Wild Duck' for our 2009 production at the Museum of Contemporary Art,” Newell said. “So this will be the world premiere of his translation.”
Happily, the entire artistic team is back. Besides Cross, the cast includes Gregory Linington (Dr. Wangel), Tanya Thai McBride (Bolette), Will Mobley (Lyngstrand), Angela Morris (Hilda), Kelli Simpkins (A Stranger), Samuel Taylor (Arnholm) and Dexter Zollicoffer (Ballested). The designers are Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Linda Roethke (Costumes), Paul Toben (Lighting) and Andre Pluess (Sound).
Director Cooper is working closely with choreographer Erika Chong Shuch to achieve what a press release calls “a visceral physicality that thrillingly reflects and refracts Ibsen’s structure and characterization.”
Newell said a week of Zoom workshops on the new text and some Zoom sessions on the choreography reinforced everyone's intense commitment to the project. In-person rehearsals begin February 1.
As it did for “The Tragedy of Othello,” Court is taping a high-quality multi-camera video of “The Lady from the Sea” during previews, as close to the first performance as possible. It will be available for people who don't yet feel comfortable coming back to the theater in person, particularly loyal subscribers.
“Given the option, most people prefer to see a show live, but there is a core group that prefers the video,” Newell said. “For 'Othello,' we got amazing results with the video across the country and overseas from theater lovers who otherwise wouldn't be able to see the show. We also created a better archival version for ourselves and a resource for our university colleagues who requested access for teaching the play. We expect that to happen with 'The Lady from the Sea' too, because not that many people have seen a production.”
Barring unforeseen circumstances, “The Lady from the Sea” runs through March 27. For tickets, call 773-753-4472 or go to courttheatre.org.
Other delays
Here are a few (but far from all) of the other shows that have been delayed, rescheduled or canceled. Check with the theaters for further changes and how to handle existing tickets.
Goodman Theatre is postponing the world premiere of “The Outsiders,” a musical based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and the Francis Ford Coppola movie, with a book by Adam Rapp and music by Jamestown Revival, probably to next season. Additions to the current season include the world premiere of “Swing State,” a new play by Rebecca Gilman set in Wisconsin, running April 1 to May 1 in the Owen Theatre, as well as the musical “Life After,” with book, music and lyrics by Britta Johnson. It concerns a young woman searching for the truth about her family.
Broadway in Chicago has delayed the Chicago launch of the North American tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” about a month until March 19 - May 14 at the Nederlander Theatre. Ticket holders for affected performances will be notified by email with their new performance dates.
Chicago Shakespeare Theater has shifted the world premiere of “The Notebook,” originally slated for mid-March, to Sept. 6 - Oct. 16 in the Yard Theater. Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, the musical features music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter. “All’s Well That Ends Well” is still on the calendar to begin performances as scheduled April 22, and “It Came from Outer Space” will premiere June 22.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company has put off its Steppenwolf for Young Adults world premiere adaptation of Eve L. Ewing’s “1919″ and hopes to produce it in the fall. So far, other Steppenwolf productions are proceeding as planned, including “King James” (March 3 to April 10), “Seagull” (April 28 to June 12), “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool” (April 28 to May 22) and “Choir Boy” (June 16 to July 24).
At Porchlight Music Theatre, “Blues in the Night,” set on Chicago’s South Side in the 1930s and starring Felicia P. Fields and Donica Lynn, now plays Feb. 9 to March 13. The staged reading of Paul Oakley Stovall’s “Clear, A New Musical Experience,” as well as “Porchlight Revisits: Passing Strange,” are moving to later in the spring.
Lookingglass Theatre Company has rescheduled the world premiere of “Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon” for fall of 2022. Artistic associate Matthew C. Yee's playwriting debut showcases his original country music and folk songs in a musical about newly hitched “First Generation Asian American Renegades.” Amanda Dehnert directs. Up first, in May, is a reprise of the company's hit “Lookingglass Alice.”
