Sean Hayes' stunning performance makes “Good Night, Oscar” a “must see,” but there are plenty of reasons not to miss the world premiere of Doug Wright's extraordinary play at the Goodman Theatre before it almost undoubtedly heads to Broadway.
In six scenes lasting roughly 100 minutes, Wright has crafted a compelling portrait of Oscar Levant (1906-1972), described by Wikipedia as “an American concert pianist, composer, music conductor, author, radio game show panelist, television talk show host, comedian and actor....who was as famous for his mordant character and witticisms, on the radio and later in movies and television, as for his music.”
Wright does this not with a conventional biography but by condensing his character study of a deeply troubled man who suffered from mental illness and substance abuse — and wasn't afraid to talk about it — into a single event: Levant's appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jack Paar” in 1958, when the live broadcast had just moved to Hollywood for sweeps week.
Levant was a favorite guest of Paar and was renowned for his quick retorts and self-deprecating humor, exemplified by quips like “There's a fine line between genius and insanity: I have erased this line.” But this night is different in more ways than the host knows. Not only may the survival of “The Tonight Show” depend on how it goes, Levant, who has been committed to Mt. Sinai by his wife, June, has gotten a four-hour pass from the psych ward to appear on national television, though his doctor is at first told he's going to his daughter's graduation.
Paar (Ben Rappaport) learns of this from June (Emily Bergl) in the opening scene at NBC's Burbank studio. He also goes head-to-head with the station's president Bob Sarnoff (Peter Grosz), who is extremely anxious awaiting Levant's late arrival and didn't want him on the show in the first place. The audience is clued in to Levant's compulsive behavior and the reasons for his commitment, but thanks to the strong supporting cast and Lisa Peterson's fine direction, the exposition blends into the alternately hilarious and heart-wrenching script.
Hayes' entrance as Oscar is preceded by his harsh critique of his dressing room in a voice the stage directions say “hovers between a Borscht Belt comedian and the bray of a donkey.” If all you know about the actor is his Jack McFarland, the gay best friend on “Will and Grace,” you will be astounded. This is a virtuoso performance in every way, from the sharp tongue and OCD quirks to his skill as a pianist. (Watch YouTube clips of the real Levant to see what I mean.)
Wright's achievement is the way, with the help of Hayes and Peterson, he peels back the layers of Oscar's personality by showing his very different relationships with each of the other characters. With Paar, he has the camaraderie from long association that peaks in the on-air interview in which Paar feeds him the subjects Sarnoff said were taboo — politics, religion, sex, mental illness — knowing his responses will be outrageous, funny and probably transgressive.
With Max Weinbaum (Ethan Slater), the show's production assistant and Sarnoff's nephew, who declares himself a fan and asks lots of questions, Oscar tells stories about everything from his youth to his hypochondria, providing lots of exposition. One subject, his love-hate friendship with George Gershwin (John Zdrojeski), who appears in his hallucinations, is the source of his inner demons. His fame rests on his interpretation of Gershwin's music, yet believing he could never be the genius Gershwin was but would always be the “wing man” has prevented him from really pursuing a career as a serious composer or even playing his own music.
Oscar has a somewhat affectionate rapport with Alvin Finney (Tramell Tillman), the orderly who accompanies him from Mt. Sinai and worries about keeping his job because he has serious medical ambitions. He also has to be vigilant to prevent his charge from getting to the Demerol in the black bag he's brought for emergencies.
If there are cracks in Oscar's public persona with Alvin, it falls away in his interactions with June, who knows him better than anyone, shares his sense of humor and bears the brunt of his self-destructive outbursts. Hayes is at his most nuanced here, and well-matched by Bergl's soft but steely June, who calls him on his hypocrisy when he seems to be inquiring about his daughters but really asking if they're thinking of him.
Oscar's caustic exchanges with Sarnoff, who he obviously holds in contempt, are among the most trenchant of the evening, When Sarnoff confronts him about avoiding the taboo subjects, he turns his every word back on him and has him wriggling like a worm on a hook.
This discussion of the nature and purpose of comedy is more apropos nowadays than ever, as the recent Chris Rock-Will Smith incident at the Academy Awards proves. Oscar sums it up with humor: “The best jokes? The ones worth tellin’? They’re dangerous on account’a they tell the truth....I’m controversial! People dislike me or they hate me....First thing I do every morning is brush my teeth, comb my hair, and sharpen my tongue.”
June is equally straightforward in her response to Sarnoff: “You don’t book a zebra, then bitch about its stripes....My husband makes people laugh. But laughter’s not innocent, Mr. Sarnoff; don’t pretend it is, because that’s a lie. It always comes at a cost. To someone....Oscar’s forever slipping on banana peels, so we don’t have to….That’s more than sacrifice, gentlemen. It’s blood-letting.”
June's elegant ensemble is the highlight of Emilio Sosa's period costume design. Rachel Hauck's mid-century modern scenic design of Paar and Levant's dressing rooms is laid-back rather than flashy, but the studio set has padded white walls that conjure up a mental institution. The lighting design by Ben Stanton and Carolina Ortiz Herrera clarifies the switches to and from Levant's hallucinations, while Andre Pluess' sound design is typically impeccable.
“Good Night, Oscar” is a show I think people will be talking about for a long time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.