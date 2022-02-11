Goodman Theatre staged the world premiere of August Wilson's “Gem of the Ocean” in 2003 and, between 1986 and 2007, produced all ten plays in his Century Cycle chronicling the African American experience in the 20th century decade by decade.
Goodman was the first company in the country to do this and now, in another unprecedented move, it is presenting its first Wilson revival. “Gem of the Ocean” was the next-to-last play he wrote before his untimely death but it is the first chronologically. Set in 1904 in the Pittsburgh Hill District, the three-hour-plus work introduces people, places and themes — revolving around the legacy of slavery and perpetuation of injustice — that carry through the rest of the interconnected plays, each of which also stands on its own.
When I reviewed the original production of “Gem,” I described it as “melodrama meets magical realism” with a “mysterious, mystical, metaphorical” quality and language that often was hard to follow. Court Theatre's 2015 version, directed by Ron OJ Parson, made it more comprehensible and approachable, with characters who were less like archetypes and more like human beings, but parts remained overly symbolic and mystifying.
Goodman's current version is the best I've seen so far. Director Chuck Smith manages to strike a believable balance between the mythical elements and the more mundane, and the acting is uniformly excellent.
The action takes place at 1839 Wylie Avenue, the home of 285-year-old Ester Tyler (Lisa Gaye Dixon), who's discussed but not seen in several of the other plays. The community's wise elder and keeper/teacher of African American history, she's believed to have the power to cleanse souls. Dixon makes her as practical as spiritual, with a dry sense of humor and the feisty outspokenness of a woman who's old and important enough to feel entitled to get her way.
Living with Aunt Ester at 1839, rendered by set designer Linda Buchanan as a multistory blue-slatted clapboard building through which can be seen the outside world (in Mike Tutaj's projections), are Eli (A.C. Smith), her long-time friend, protector and caregiver, and Black Mary (Sydney Charles), who showed up one day and stayed as cook, laundress and more, since she may be being groomed to take over. While Black Mary generally is quiet and world-weary, Charles is so fierce that her speeches, including one standing up to Aunt Ester, are among the most memorable of the evening.
Frequent visitors include 67-year-old Solly Two Kings (James A Williams), who now sells dog excrement for fuel but once was a guide on the Underground Railroad with Eli and carries a stick notched for those he saved, and Rutherford Selig (Gary Houston), a white traveling peddler of everything from rocks for a wall Eli is building to pots and pans for Black Mary. Solly is about to travel one last time to Alabama to retrieve his sister, a victim of racism there.
The main antagonist is Caesar (Kelvin Roston, Jr.), Black Mary's brother and the local constable, who once was on the wrong side of the law but has become the white man's toady and is self-righteous about enforcing it to the letter. He self-importantly throws his weight around and enjoys intimidating the others, who hold him in contempt. He's also the worst kind of landlord, and Court Theatre regular Roston is superb at making him someone everyone loves to hate.
The arrival of a distressed young man begging to have his “soul washed” by Aunt Ester precipitates the main series of events. Named Citizen Barlow (Sharif Atkins) and recently up from Alabama, he's wracked with guilt because his petty theft led to the death of another man who was accused and preferred to jump in the river and drown rather than confessing to something he didn't do. Never mind that Caesar really is the one to blame for this tragedy and for the subsequent riots and fire at the mill where the men worked.
While Aunt Ester takes Citizen Barlow in, Eli gives him work building the wall and Black Mary eventually softens to his advances after initially responding with a blistering diatribe encapsulating the disappointment of all women. The centerpiece of the play is the spiritual journey Aunt Ester leads him on to the gleaming City of Bones, the remains at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean of the victims of the Middle Passage. Connecting him to his roots, this trance-like voyage takes place on a paper boat made of Aunt Ester's document of enslavement with a piece of iron from Solly in his pocket. The long, highly ritualized interlude is rendered here with shimmering lighting by Robert Perry and sound design by Pornchanok Kanchanabanca. It is generally effective, thanks in part to marvelous singing and Aunt Ester's awareness of her own showmanship.
Capping his coming of age by finding his purpose, Citizen Barlow takes up the mantle of Solly Two Kings, a freedom fighter to the end whose gesture of defiance — one I've always found problematic — causes Caesar to go after him. The tragic ending embodies the resilience that persists in various ways through Wilson's remarkable Century Cycle.
