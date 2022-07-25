Fences
August Wilson is universally praised for his poetic language, but the main strength of American Blues Theater's production of “Fences” is its raw emotional power.
The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, which premiered in 1985 as part of Wilson's “American Century Cycle” exploring the 20th-century African American experience decade by decade, is set in mid-1950s Pittsburgh. It revolves around Troy Maxson (Kamal Angelo Bolden), a 53-year-old man so embittered by his encounters with racism that he creates a toxic environment for everyone around him.
An ex-con who works as a garbage collector, Maxson has two main beefs with the white man. The first is that he can't get promoted to garbage truck driver because all the drivers are white. However, against all odds, when he later confronts his boss about this, he ends up becoming the first Black garbage truck driver in Pittsburgh.
Maxson's second complaint is that, even though he was a Negro league baseball star in his younger years, he couldn't cross over into the lucrative majors because he was Black. Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947 but, by the time Troy got out of prison, we're told, he was too old, which may be the reason more than race.
In director Monty Cole's focused staging, Maxson's discontent unspools gradually on Yeaji Kim's expressionistic set featuring two tall walls and wide flooring made of white-mottled wooden fencing. Symbolic as well as real, this fortress is intended to keep loved ones in, and danger–especially death––out. At one end of the stage, a there is a tree limb with a baseball on a string hanging from it At the other, there is a cross on the wall and a bench with five cushions where the male actors sit when not “on stage,” Two metal outdoor chairs are near the center.
The audience, two long rows on one side and one on the other, is practically on the set, which is lit, sometimes eerily, by Jared Gooding, Stephanie Cluggish's costumes have a period feel, while Rick Sims' sound design ranges from insects to signs of impending doom, sometimes intrusively.
The play opens after work on Friday, pay day. Maxson is unwinding and sharing swigs from a bottle with his co-worker and best friend, Jim Bono (Martel Manning). His 34-year-old son from his first marriage, Lyons (William Anthony Sebastian Rose II), shows up and asks to borrow $10, only to be rebuked for becoming a musician rather than getting a real job. But Maxson's current wife, Rose (Shanésia Davis), smooths things over, gives Lyons the money and collects the rest of his weekly pay from her husband.
Also putting in an appearance is Maxson's brother, Gabriel (Manny Buckley), who has a metal plate in his head and suffers mental problems from a World War II injury. He recently moved out of the house and took a room down the block, to Maxson's annoyance.
Even more problematic is Maxson's relationship with Rose and his 17-year-old son, Cory (Ajax Dontavius), a high school football player excited about an impending visit from a college recruiter. A rigidly authoritarian parent, Maxson doesn't want his son to play football; he wants him to concentrate on school and a job instead. He claims he doesn't want Cory to endure the same racist disappointments he did, but he won't accept that times have changed, and he may actually be jealous of Cory's chance for sports success.
As the play progresses, the conflicts escalate. It turns out that Maxson may have misused the $3,000 Gabriel got from the government for his injury. His promotion to trick driver drives a wedge between him and Bono. His mistreatment of Cory goes so far that he pulls him out of football without telling him first. Even worse, he tells Rose that he's been having an affair and that his girlfriend is pregnant.
While the pacing is sometimes dicey, powerhouse performances make ABT's “Fences” as moving as any I've seen. Bolden's complicated Maxson starts out as rather charming, if obviously angry at the world., But as his betrayals of his loved ones become more evident, he loses our sympathy (mine, at least), even if he thinks he's doing what it takes to be a Black man in our society.
Dontavius's Cory is completely convincing as a confused 17-year old who wants desperately to please his father, but gets no love or affection in return. He's also stunning when he stands up to the old man,though the scene, supposedly on porch steps, is oddly staged.) He is equally convincing as a more mature young man who's joined the military, and doesn't want to attend his father's funeral.
Most moving, though, is Davis's long-suffering Rose. She's the loving wife throughout, but when she finally tells off Maxson for his incredible selfishness, we're with her all the way. Then, in a gesture of supreme generosity, she agrees to raise Reynell (Riley Wells), the daughter of his girlfriend, who dies in childbirth. But she cuts off her husband—and Davis is such a force of nature we have to believe that this is what ultimately breaks him, or at least makes him realize that his actions have consequences that have nothing to do with being Black or white.
American Blues Theater at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. Through Aug. 6. $25-$45. 773-975-8150, americanbluestheater.com
Jesus Christ Superstar
If you caught the American premiere of director Timothy Sheader's award-winning revival of “Jesus Christ Superstar” at Lyric Opera in 2018, you'll be familiar with his 50th-anniversay take on Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic rock opera, which started as a concept album in 1970.
Sheader's production originated at London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in 2016 and now is at the Cadillac Palace Theatre on its North American tour. He turns the musical into a rock concert (complete with microphones and a guitar-playing Jesus) and emphasizes the increasingly skeptical point of view of Judas, who believes that Jesus has let things spin out of control. While the current incarnation is slightly scaled back from the Lyric version—for example, there are 15 musicians rather than 37 on the second level of Tom Scutt's set—the action fills the stage, and sometimes seems confined by it.
Drew McOnie's choreography keeps the large ensemble in perpetual motion that morphs from the energetic workouts of Jesus's followers—dressed in costume designer Scutt's hoodies, leggings and sneakers--to frenzied movement as the mood of the crowd shifts from adoring to antagonistic and the costumes become more bizarre. The frightening fickleness of the mob, so on our minds in the wake of January 6, is one of the most timely elements of a show that can seem dated.
It doesn't stint on spectacle, however. A central series of platforms serves as everything, from a runway for the priests led by Caiphas (Alvin Crawford, who has a marvelous bass voice) and Annas (Tyce Green, his tenor counterpart), to a table for an applause-getting tableau of the Last Supper. Herod (Paul Louis Lessard) makes his entrance in stunning gold garb with an endless train. Pilate (Tommy Sherlock) is in black leather. Bursts of gold glitter accompany the 39 lashes meted out to Jesus, and glitter coats his bloodied body before his very dramatic crucifixion. Lee Curran's lighting and the sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster are everything they should be and more.
Of the main trio, Omar Lopez-Cepero stands out as the tormented Judas, though the staging of his suicide is anticlimactic. Jenna Rubaii makes a sympathetic Mary and nails the most beautiful songs, namely “Everything's Alright,” “I Don't Know How To Love Him” and “Could We Start Again, Please,” a lovely duet with Tommy McDowell's Peter. Aaron La Vigne has a fine voice, but is not as charismatic as Jesus as he could be. He sometimes seems to move through the crowd unaffected, but maybe that's the point: to make us view him as Judas does.
If you haven't seen “Jesus Christ Superstar” or don't know the Passion story, I suggest doing a little homework. A lack of coherent storytelling and character development seem to be corollaries of the concert style. Following the details is difficult, as is understanding some of the lyrics. The staging is confusing enough that it wasn't clear that “Pilate's Dream” was a dream at all, or that the guy at the end in the silver suit was supposed to be the ghost of Judas. At times, I wished the characters had name tags.
Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St. Through July 31. $27-$98. BroadwayInChicago.com.
