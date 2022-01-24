The DuSable Museum of African American History has hosted many performances over the decades, but two new partnerships with local theatrical organizations are especially timely.
This weekend, Jan. 28-30, the ten-day fourth Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival concludes with a highly praised production of “The Bluest Eye” in the museum's 466-seat theater, which opened in 1993 as part of the Harold Washington wing. Based on Lydia Diamond's adaptation for Steppenwolf Theatre Company of Nobel laureate Toni Morrison's seminal 1970 novel, the show was created and directed by actor-teacher Margaret Laurena Kemp and South African puppet artist Janni Younge at University of California, Davis a few years ago. It uses life-size puppets as well as actors to tell the tragic story of the effects of racial hatred on a Black family and their foster daughter Pecola Breedlove.
Just a month later, for one night only on February 26, the theater will be home to the premiere of “Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till,” a collaboration with the socially committed Collaboraction Theatre Company. Written by company members and playwriting duo G. Riley Mills and Willie Round, the script draws heavily on the transcript from the State of Mississippi vs. Milam and Bryant, the men who were found not guilty of murdering Emmett Till in 1955. This trial transcript and most of the courtroom documentation disappeared for half-a-century and only resurfaced in 2005 when a copy made its way to the F.B.I., leading to the reopening of a case that has drawn lots of media attention recently.
“We're always open to partnerships that advance our mission of education, and with everything we see and hear nowadays about the denial of history, we're proud to be able to include these two very important stories among our cultural offerings,” said Perri Irmer, president and CEO of the DuSable Museum.
“ 'The Bluest Eye' is a unique and beautiful presentation of a literary masterpiece that reminds us how especially damaging racism is to a child's self esteem, which is particularly important given the current socio-political climate and dialogue around race,” she said. “'Trial in the Delta' allows audiences to experience this flagrant and historic racial injustice of our legal system, and placed in the context of today's much-publicized trials against Black men, this new work also illuminates ways in which history repeats itself.”
Irmer said that the museum previously had discussed partnering with the Puppet Festival but that budget constraints and then COVID-19 intervened. The two organizations applied for funding jointly this time, and the Puppet Festival was able to raise the money, thanks to donors such as the Paul M. Angell Foundation, Cheryl Lynn Bruce and Kerry James Marshall, and Kristy and Brandon Moran.
Puppet Festival co-founder and artistic director Blair Thomas estimated the cost of presenting “The Bluest Eye” at about $80,000. “The museum's theater is one of our biggest spaces this year,” he said, “but once we decided we wanted to do this show, the DuSable was an obvious choice for us.”
Noting that the festival is always looking for partners whose interests also are addressed, Thomas pointed out that Morrison is one of our most important authors and that Kemp and Younge's production has been very succesful. “The puppet version was done with playwright Diamond's approval, and Kemp believes that it can capture feelings and meanings in the novel that don't come out in stagings just with actors,” he said, adding that at press time tickets were selling well considering the pandemic.
While the puppet version of “The Bluest Eye” was developed at UC Davis, “Trial in the Delta,” which is directed by Collaboraction's Anthony Moseley and Dana N. Anderson, evolved right here in Chicago — on short notice. The impetus came from NBC5 reporter LeeAnn Trotter, according to Collaboration producer Carla Stillwell.
“Her colleague Marion Brooks was planning a documentary about the trial of Till's murderers,” Stillwell said. “She had access to the transcript, and when she wanted to include a dramatization of key moments of the trial in the film, Trotter, a company supporter, suggested she contact us.”
Things moved quickly from there. Once Moseley, Stillwell and Brooks decided the story should be a play because people don't really understand the process of racial injustice, Collaboraction commissioned Mills and Round to write the script, which they completed in the fall of 2021.
“As we were thinking about ways to stage the play, which combines the trial transcript with news reports and material from historians and documentarians, it felt natural to reach out to the DuSable Museum,” Stillwell said. “Till's story is a Chicago story, part of Black history that's often separated from its context. He lived near where the museum is now. We're not focusing on the trauma of the murder but on how the killers got away with it, and the legal system failed. The museum team we met with was excited to have the conversation and name the criminals and injustice out loud.”
“Trial in the Delta” is being staged immersively, as if it were a reenactment of the actual court proceedings in Mississippi in the summer of 1955. Key characters, based on real life, include presiding judge Curtis Swango, defense attorney J. J. Breeland, district attorney Gerald Chatham and defendants J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant, who were found not guilty but later admitted to murdering Till. There are more than a dozen actors , and some of those portraying witnesses, such asTill’s mother, Mamie Till-Bradley and other family members, will be seated among the audience.
“We want to make the audience feel that they are there and can understand the nuances of the trial,” Stillwell said. “Our goal is a full production in February 2023, so this is also a fund-raising kickoff for that.”
In addition, Collaboraction is doing a three-camera shoot of the performance for a documentary about work on the piece that can be integrated into discussions of equity, justice and inclusion, Stillwell said.
Irmer added that the DuSable will be rebranding as a museum and education center later this year in keeping with its mission of promoting education as “the key and cure to racism, bigotry and ignorance.” She also encouraged all arts organizations to reach out if they have projects that fit that mission.
The DuSable Museum of African American History is at 740 E. 56 Place in Washington Park.
