The nominees for the 52nd annual Equity Jeff Awards were announced last week, and Court Theatre garnered 11 of them.
Hyde Park's preeminent company tied for third place with Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Porchlight Music Theatre. The top two spots both went to suburban musical theaters, Drury Lane Productions with 22 nominations, followed by Paramount Theatre with 13.
Seven of Court's nominations were for “King Hedley II,” which opened the 2019/2020 season. They included production—play, director Ron OJ Parson, scenic designer Regina Garcia, and sound designer Christopher M. LaPorte, all in the “large” Equity theater category. (The Jeff committee divides theaters into “large” and “midsize” for many categories.) Kelvin Roston, Jr. was nominated as performer in a principal role—play for his riveting portrayal of the title character, while Kierra Bunch as Tonya and A.C. Smith as Elmore got nods for performer in a supporting role—play.
Court's stunning “Oedipus Rex” picked up three nominations: for Keith Parham's lighting design and André Pluess and Christopher M. LaPorte sound design in the “large” category, as well as for Erin Kilmurray's memorable movement design in a catch-all category called “artistic specialization.” Alison
Siple's costume design for “The Mousetrap” rounded out Court's recognitions among large Equity theaters.
The normal Equity season, which covers theaters operating under union contracts, runs from August 1 through July 31, but 2019/2020 ended abruptly on March 13 with the shutdown of theaters due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This knocked a couple of shows out of the running because their runs were too short, but of the 78 openings judged, 62 productions were “Jeff Recommended” by the committee, which is named for 19th-century actor Joseph Jefferson III and composed of up to 55 theater professionals and theater lovers.
The shows were staged by 28 Equity theater companies, with 37 productions receiving one or more nominations. These were spread over 30 artistic and technical categories. Besides dividing the theaters into large and midsize for many of the categories, doubling the number of possible awards, they're also separated into plays and musicals or revues.
Unlike for many awards, such as the Tonys and Oscars, acting categories are just for “performer” rather than being segregated by gender. This change was made in 2018 to level the playing field for all, and multiple winners are possible. Performance nominees are also separate for musicals and revues, a departure from other categories, and there's a solo performance category, too.
Overall, 142 artists were nominated for theater excellence this year. Quite a few of them will be familiar to Court theatergoers, even though their nominations are for shows elsewhere. For example, Chaon Cross, a Court regular, and Patrick Mulvey, who appeared together in “The Adventures of Augie March,” were both nominated for “Midsummer (A Play with Songs),” a charming two-hander at The Greenhouse Theater Center. Hollis Resnik is up for her star turn as Norma Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard” at Porchlight Music Theatre, while Heidi Kettenring's nomination for performer in a supporting role is for Vera Prescott in “The Secret of My Success” at Paramount Theatre.
Not surprisingly, musicals led the nominations with 12 for “An American in Paris” at Drury Lane Productions and eight for “Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies” at Porchlight Music Theatre. Four shows tied with “King Hedley II” with seven nominations: “The Color Purple” at Drury Lane Productions, “Bug” at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, “The Boys in the Band” at Windy City Playhouse, and “Grey House” at A Red Orchid Theatre. Windy City Playhouse, A Red Orchid Theatre, and Writers Theatre each racked up eight nominations, and TimeLine Theatre got ten. Eight artists received two nominations each, and four—director Wardell Julius Clark, scenic designer William Boles, costume designer Theresa Ham, and sound designer Jeffrey Levin—scored three each.
Competing with “King Hedley II” for the production--play (large) award are “Bug” at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, “The First Deep Breath” at Victory Gardens Theater, “The King’s Speech” at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, “Oslo” at TimeLine Theatre Company, and “Stick Fly” at Writers Theatre. Contenders for director—play (large) joining Parson are Nick Bowling for “Oslo” at TimeLine Theatre Company, Wardell Julius Clark for “Kill Move Paradise” also at TimeLine, David Cromer for “Bug” at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and Vanessa Stalling for “Roe” at Goodman Theatre.
Like so much else, the Equity Jeff Awards are going online. The pre-recorded program is scheduled for Monday, November 9, at 7 p.m. The details haven't been worked out yet, and the host hasn't been finalized, but judging by the 2019/2020 Non-Equity Jeff Awards broadcast on YouTube in June, the show should be quite enjoyable.
Hosted by actor Parker Guidry in a Cher's worth of sparkly costumes, the hour-long Non-Equity Jeffs included engaging presenters and lots of clips from nominated plays and musicals, as well as a few songs. What it did not have was thank you speeches by the winners, because they found out about their wins at the same time as the public but weren't actually “there” to accept the awards. Instead, those interested were encouraged to record speeches to post to their social media sites, and then the Jeff committee re-posted them to its sites.
The same is being done for the Equity Awards, and frankly, that's a good thing. Acceptance speeches that go on seemingly forever can be the most boring part of any awards show. Best of all, the broadcast is free, and you can watch it from home. Go to www.jeffawards.org for more information.
