“Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till” will debut at the DuSable Museum of African American History this weekend.
The play centers on the trial following the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till, a teenager from Chicago who was lynched by two white men in August 1955 during a trip to Mississippi. It uses actual language and transcripts from the courtroom, allowing the audience to be immersed in the setting as the trial is re-enacted.
Collaboraction, a social justice–oriented theater company, is putting on the pair of performances on Saturday, Feb., 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27. (Read more about the collaboration between DuSable and Collaboraction here.)
“Trial in the Delta” is also the directorial debut of Dana N. Anderson, a Chicago actress, playwright and visual artist. Anderson, who is co-directing with Anthony Moseley, spoke with the Herald about getting her start as a director and the importance of the production in today’s climate.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Since the Emmett Till case is already so familiar, especially to Chicagoans, what sparked the idea to put on this production?
The transcript from the trial was never filed, so that was another way that they buried the true story of what happened to Emmett Till. We even know that the murderers admitted to a magazine that they killed him.
Marion Brooks from the local NBC affiliate here wanted to do a documentary based off of the real transcripts from the trial to give more light on why it was kind of a sham.When she got her hands on transcripts, she wanted some of that to get into the hands of a local theater company that could play out some of those themes.
What do you want audiences to take away from this production?
One of the hugest things for me as a mom is Black bodies aren't disposable. They literally disposed of a young boy. In the transcripts they tried to (compare) his genitalia to the size of an adult so they could justify that he was not a boy. They did that to us a lot, to this day.
I want people to realize some of these microaggressions and cultural nuances that come up that we feel defensive about, they come from a real place. They were allowed to be spoken and woven into our justice system and they're still there.
How did it feel not to act in such a profound production?
I actually played (Emmett Till’s mother) Mamie Till in a show we did called “The Blue Island in the Red Sea.” And that was rough for me. I played a number of strong Black women, historical figures.
Black people, I believe, should take the lead and tell Black stories, especially when they haven't been given the proper journey, when they're buried and hidden. It takes the touch of Black folks and Black artists to share Black narratives.
The artistic director of our company is a white man who's pretty clear on that. I do appreciate that he wanted to take the backseat. And one thing he's always done with me is helped me grow as an artist, as I haven't really directed yet, and he wanted to give me a chance to wear that hat.
What was it like to direct for the first time?
It was fun to be on the other side of it and not feel the pressure of being the one that has to actually memorize lines. I'm not always the most gentle person, I'm very blunt. But with actors, I found a little mushy side of myself where I'm more curious and ask questions instead of just giving blunt direct feedback, because I know how that would feel as an actor.
What realizations or revelations did you come to during the whole process?
One, that I want to do more of it. Two, a realization of just how different the nuances are between stage acting and on-camera acting. As far as my executive skills and my capacity for business and ability to pitch a project and things like that, I know that this is a lane that I want to continue to go down.
“Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till” will be performed Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m., at the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place. $15 - $45. Proof of vaccination, photo ID and are masking required. collaboraction.org/trial-in-the-delta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.