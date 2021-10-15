Bethany Thomas excels in every production she's in, but her stellar performance in Joanna Murray-Smith's “Songs for Nobodies” shows off the breadth and depth of her talent on a whole new level. Although the one-woman tour de force originally was written in 2010 for Australian Bernadette Robinson, I can't imagine anyone better in it than Thomas.
The 100-minute piece defies conventional genres and gives her a chance to play ten different characters. Five are famous divas — Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Edith Piaf, Billie Holiday and Maria Callas — and the rest are ordinary women, the “nobodies” of the title, who have transformative encounters with the singers.
Thomas captures each chanteuse beautifully, often distilling the recognizable voice to its essence, then elevating it to a kind of hyperreality in iconic numbers, such as Garland's “Come Rain or Come Shine,” Cline's “Crazy” and Holiday's “Lady Sings the Blues.” Her rendition of Holiday's “Strange Fruit” tears your heart out, and her Piaf's “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien” brought me to tears. She also has the divas' gestures and body language down pat, switching from one to the next seamlessly with only a simple prop or two.
Her skill as an actress is equally remarkable in the way she crafts the monologues of the five fictional “nobodies” with the help of the smart script and Rob Lindley's sharp direction. These women, some of whom wax surprisingly philosophical, are as compelling as the celebrities they idolize.
First up is Bea Appleton, a hotel powder room attendant going through a messy divorce that inspires depressing reflections on the nature of happiness. When Judy Garland unexpectedly enters her domain, Bea notices the hem of her gown is coming undone and offers to repair it. In the process, she pours her heart out, getting encouragement and empathy and prompting the observation that we're more alike than we may seem.
The second vignette also is based on a chance meeting. Pearl, an auditorium usher and would-be backup singer, runs into Patsy Cline backstage while changing a light bulb, and later the gracious performer calls the awestruck woman on stage to accompany her. This stroke of luck is made more poignant by the fact that Cline is soon to die in a plane crash.
The centerpiece of the evening, for me at least, is the story about Edith Piaf, and it's not even told by the woman who met her. Instead, Edie Delamotte, an English librarian, recounts how her father was rescued from a Nazi prison camp by the “Little Sparrow” and her entourage, a dangerous act of kindness without which Edie would not exist. The tale is punctuated by Thomas switching to her Piaf persona to sing verses from “L'Accordéoniste” so fiercely that the pain is palpable.
New York is the scene of the next monologue, and a journalist nicknamed “Too Junior” gripes about how she's stuck doing silly fashion articles for the women's pages instead of anything substantial. An assignment to interview Billie Holiday promises to be her escape, but the diva's recalcitrance stymies that until the journalist's candor helps break the ice.
In the final segment, an Irish nanny recalls her not-so-happy time aboard Aristotle Onassis’ luxury yacht and the incomparable voice of his lover, Maria Callas. Thomas completes her amazing tour by becoming the opera legend and singing “Vissi D'Arte” from “Tosca.” All along the way, she gets great support from the band — Yulia Block (drums, accordion), Kelsee Vandervali (cello, percussion), and Sean McNeely (contractor) — led by music director/conductor/keyboardist Andra Velis Simon.
Jeffrey D. Kmiec's deceptively simple scenic design starts with a series of interconnected round platforms and includes such savvy details as singer-appropriate microphones, among them one with a very long cord for Garland. A forest of what look like microphones hangs from the ceiling but also become lights for lighting designer Jesse Klug's vision of a starry sky. Mieka van der Ploeg's costume design, basically a black dress, suits all the characters well, no easy task, and Lindsay Jones' sound design is everything it should be.
If I have any quibble about “Songs for Nobodies” it's that I wish there were more songs, but that's because Thomas is just so good. Go see it.
