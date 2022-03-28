“How the Hell Did I Get Here?”
If Lesley Nicol hadn't created the role of Mrs. Patmore, the beloved cook in the immensely successful British drama “Downton Abbey,” her “How the Hell Did I Get Here?” probably would not exist. Few in the U.S. would care about “a musical autobiography” of an actor who wasn't a household name on this side of the pond, despite a distinguished decades-long stage and screen career in the U.K., including major roles in the original production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Mamma Mia,” as well as many plays.
But “Downton” is so huge that a movie followed the six-season television series and a second movie is due to be released in May, so Mrs. Patmore may be stirring things up in the kitchen for....well, who knows how long. This makes it the perfect time for Nicol to premiere the show she wrote with songwriter Mark Mueller, who accompanies her on piano, in Chicago and then to take it on the road to New York, Pittsburgh and beyond.
A heart-warming 85 minutes, Nicol's story is replete with details unique to her — including some “Downton gossip” — but it also has lots of general incidents almost anyone can relate to. And that's her point. A relatively late bloomer and not exceptional in any obvious way, she's experienced a fair share of ups and downs, some strokes of luck as well as disappointments and is not so different from you or I.
We get to hear about her crippling shyness as a child growing up in Manchester, England, her self-consciousness about being short and not beautiful, her struggles with weight. Her parents, especially her very accomplished mother, are the biggest influences on her young life. Being sent off to boarding school is one of her worst experiences. Discovering a theater group in a library basement is one of the best; she wanders in and basically never leaves, she says. Indeed, what cures her shyness is the thrill of making people laugh and getting their applause.
There's a good deal about her developing career, favorite mentors and memorable auditions, as well as her often awkward relationships with men, the best being serendipitous. The account is accompanied by projections of photographs that let us see who she's talking about, a plus.
Nicol and Mueller have written close to a dozen songs that expand and comment on the narrative, usually combining catchy melodies with lyrics that rely on obvious rhyme schemes but are nonetheless amusing and sometimes poignant. Nicol has described herself as an actress who sings rather than a singer, and that seems accurate. Her singing voice is more than adequate but less than stellar. Her acting is thoroughly engaging and charming.
Only one thing bothered me thematically. Nicol mentions that her brother was sent to boarding school at the same time she was, but we never hear anything else about him or any other siblings, which left me wondering.
The other snafu here is Anshuman Bhatia's scenic design. A few angled steps lead up to the platform the piano is on, and Nicol looks uncomfortable every time she goes up or down them, which is often, In addition, floorboards extend diagonally downstage almost to the audience, creating a hazard for people trying to get to their seats.
Generally, though, this close encounter with a television favorite is worth savoring, particularly if you are a “Downton Abbey” fan.
Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. Through April 3. $30 - $89. 773-404-7336. howthehellmusical.com
“Passage”
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company resumes live performances with a new artistic director, Marti Lyons, and an atypical project. Based very loosely on British novelist E.M. Forster's “A Passage to India,” Christopher Chen's 2018 “Passage” distills questions about trust and tensions between people and nations down to the essentials and shows how doubt can escalate to hostility. The issue of xenophobia is presented in an intellectual way designed, I guess, to be applicable to any time, place or people.
Unfortunately, the show, directed by Kaiser Ahmed, doesn't resonate as it could — or should — despite the competent cast and current events that make the subject all-too-timely. The actors begin by lining up at the back of the stage, then introducing themselves, one by one, by name, heritage and where in the city they came from on this evening. As characters, however, they are identified only by capital letters, which can get confusing as several play multiple roles.
The action takes place in Country X, which has been colonized by Country Y (you could think India and Britain in Forster's novel), sowing bad feelings between their citizens. In fact, in an early scene D (Tiffany Renee Johnson) and H (Adam Poss) debate whether or not individuals from X and Y can really be friends. B (Charin Alvarez), a prominent native X doctor, is asked her opinion and tactfully declines to commit to one or the other position.
B's gentleness and good will are sorely tested during the play's 90 minutes, as she encounters two immigrants from Y. She strikes up a friendship with F (Patrick Agada), an open-minded teacher who, it turns out, is dying, and she also meets Q (Leyla Beydoun), who has moved to Y to join her boyfriend H, only to find out he's not the person she thought he was, causing her to become increasingly upset.
Things come to a head when B, F and Q visit Country X's famous caves, causing a disastrous incident and miscarriage of justice, squashing any hopes of friendship and resulting in bad outcomes for almost everyone. The downside is that the alphabet soup format and flat acting style distance us from what's happening and any emotional impact. Alvarez is the exception who suggests what's possible, while Carolyn Hu Bradbury is most engaging as a mosquito. Peter Sipla rounds out the cast as G, the narrator (among other things).
Yeaji Kim's scenic design featuring a muddy-toned wall with a big crack down the middle serves as everything from a temple to the caves, as well as apartments and a bar, which is no excuse for how ugly it is. The other design elements aren't up to Remy Bumppo's usual high standards, either.
“Passage” is an interesting experiment, but I hope it is not the shape of things to come for this beloved theater company known for fine versions of the classics, old and new.
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. Through April 10, $35 - $55. 773-975-8150. remybumppo.org
