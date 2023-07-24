Judging by the long, loud standing ovation from the enthralled opening night audience at Goodman Theatre, “The Who's Tommy” was and is an important part of the soundtrack of many adolescent and young adult lives.
Not mine. Unlike my theater-going companion, who knows the 1969 concept double album by heart, I had to listen to it to try to figure out what the fuss is about. I didn't see the 1975 film “Tommy,” written and directed by Ken Russell and starring the band and many celebrities, and when the touring version of the 1993 Broadway hit show by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff came through town, I remember finding it confusing.
Thirty years later, “The Who's Tommy” has been reworked for contemporary audiences by its creators, with music and lyrics by Townsend (plus other band members) and the book by him and McAnuff, who also directs. Put simply, it's a musical and theatrical triumph, thanks mainly to the mostly sung-through score, spectacular stagecraft and crystal-clear storytelling, at least until late in the second act when the action is projected into the future for insufficient reason.
World War II and its aftermath — realized stunningly in Peter Nigrini's projections — are the catalysts for the fast-paced story. While Captain Walker (Adam Jacobs) goes off to war, becomes a POW and is presumed dead, his wife Mrs. Walker (Alison Luff) has their baby Tommy and takes a lover. When the Captain unexpectedly returns four years later, he shoots the lover in an argument, traumatizing Tommy (Presley Rose Jones alternating with Ava Rose Doty). But the parents repeatedly tell him to say he didn't see or hear anything, and the boy becomes “deaf, dumb and blind” — and nearly catatonic.
What follows is a litany of child abuse and bad parenting taking Tommy through age 10 (Annabel Finch alternating with Eziekiel Ruiz) and into adulthood (Ali Louis Bourzgui). He's molested by his tortured, alcoholic Uncle Ernie (John Ambrosino), bullied by nasty Cousin Kevin (Bobby Conte) and taken to see the prostitute Acid Queen (Christina Sajous) by his father, whose obsession with finding a cure leads to terrible decisions. The only thing that has an effect on the boy is a pinball machine: Propelled (like a pinball) in front of one, he turns out to be a whiz, and his fame spreads among those who become acolytes.
Meanwhile Tommy, still “deaf, dumb and blind,” spends the rest of his time starring obsessively at himself in a large mirror, until a frustrated Mrs. Walker, at the end of her rope, shatters it, finally freeing her son from what bound him. This changes his fate, leading him to dissuade those who want to be like him (when he wanted to be normal like them) and to a finale — “Listening to You” — that's supposed to be an uplifting inter-generational reconciliation but doesn't quite make sense to me.
What does make sense is the way all the aspects of the staging come together to create a visual and sonic experience that's overwhelming — in a good way. This arguably compensates for the breakneck speed of a narrative that prevents us from really getting involved with the characters, except maybe Tommy.
David Korins' expressionistic set design combines with Nigrini's projections and Amanda Zieve's lighting (using technology that wasn't available 30 years ago) to show us everything from London neighborhoods of decades past to exploding images from inside Tommy's mind. Sarafina Bush's costume design captures the feel of the periods and characters, along with providing thematic details like the Tommy's white attire and bright yellow jacket.
Lorin Latarro's terrific choreography keeps the talented ensemble in almost perpetual motion, conveying the emotional intensity of the piece and the shifting moods of the crowd. The nine-person band under music director/conductor Rick Fox is loud, of course, but never too loud, thanks partly to sound designer Gareth Owen. To be honest, the songs sound better than on the original album.
I've read that there's talk of taking “The Who's Tommy” on tour, but I think it's ready for prime time and could go straight to Broadway, perhaps with a few tweaks. Right now, it's a great summer blockbuster for Goodman — even if summer is sadly so short.
