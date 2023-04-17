I grew up listening to the 1954 original Off-Broadway cast recording of “The Threepenny Opera” and wishing I hadn't missed that production. In fact, anytime I've seen a version of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill's play with music that relied on an English translation other than Marc Blitzstein's, it somehow seemed wrong.
Happily, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's “Threepenny” basically is the one I love. Well-suited to Theo's intimate space, the show benefits from an ensemble of gifted singers, many of whom sound classically trained. From the opening “Ballad of Mack the Knife” to the climactic “The Mounted Messenger,” the songs sound terrific, among them “Pirate Jenny,” “Tango Ballad” and, my favorite, “Solomon Song.”
There have been some changes, perhaps for economic reasons. The cast is streamlined, so women take on men's roles in some scenes. Rather than being delivered by a street singer, the opening number is sung by Jenny Diver (Liz Bollar) and the ensemble, a rather ingenious switch.
Most importantly, the usual small orchestra is reduced to just a piano played by music director Ryan Brewster and a couple of recorded fanfares. He does yeoman duty, though at times I missed the fuller sound, even the dissonance, of a group of musicians.
Based on John Gay's 1728 “The Beggar's Opera,” the satirical ballad opera that Brecht's then-lover Elizabeth Hauptmann was translating from English into German in 1928 when he co-opted it to sell to a producer, “Threepenny” is a stinging indictment of capitalism, corruption, criminality, classism and man's inhumanity to man. These themes are handled most potently in the songs, while the plot focuses on the affairs of charming gang leader Macheath (Carl Herzog) and the efforts to have him arrested and hanged.
Those efforts are spearheaded by Mr. Peachum (Thomas M. Shea), the iniquitous boss of the London beggars who demands a cut of their take, and his wife, Mrs. Peachum (Megan Elk, a vocal powerhouse). They're furious that their daughter Polly (Chamaya Moody, a lovely soprano) has skipped out to marry Macheath, and they vow to destroy him.
Macheath has long been under the protection of Chief of Police Tiger Brown (Michael Mejia), his old army buddy, who attends the wedding — in a stable — but is later thwarted by the Peachums. It probably doesn't help that Brown's daughter Lucy Brown (Nathe Rowbotham, inspired nonbinary casting) is one of Macheath's lovers. She's in heated competition with Jenny, who betrays him to Peachum, as well as with Polly.
Under Fred Anzevino's direction, Theo's staging is exaggerated, like the cabaret acts at the Kit Kat Klub in “Cabaret,” only more so. Choreographer Jenna Schoppe energetically orchestrates every second of the musical numbers, so they have a relentless quality. Add Cindy Moon's assorted costumes ranging from ragtag to sexy and the heavily applied makeup (white faces, charcoal eyes, rouged lips and cheeks), and the overall style is deliberately disconnected from reality.
Mara Ishihara Zinky's simple scenic design doesn't do much to ground the action, and neither does Maggie Fullilove-Nugent's lighting, which sometimes leaves players in the dark as they use every inch of the space. We often have to listen very carefully to know where we are supposed to be.
While I enjoyed listening to Theo's “The Threepenny Opera,” watching it didn't make the same impression. Herzog's Macheath isn't as charismatic as he could be, and though his three women and the Peachums are strong and have some fine moments among them, the evening doesn't quite coalesce into a compelling whole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.