Christina Anderson's “the ripple, the wave that carried me home,” now at the Goodman Owen Theatre in a premiere co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, shouldn't work — but it does.
The 105-minute one act is more narration than action, bops back and forth in time and addresses an historical issue most people don't care much about nowadays, even if they should. It also begins with a telephone ringing on stage, recalling the old story about humorist Robert Benchley, who encountering a similar situation, said “that must be for me,” stood up and left the theater.
But don't be daunted. Anderson's buoyant play beautifully blends the personal and the political, mixing a lesson about segregated public swimming pools, the fight to integrate them and its significance with a poignant coming-of-age story of a young woman caught in the currents of that struggle.
The woman is Janice (Christiana Clark in a compelling performance), who guides us through the tale, lacing it with humor and heartbreak. We first meet her as an adult in 1992, living in a suburb of an Ohio city with her husband Winston and two boys and working as an alumni relations administrator at a small college.
She has been avoiding messages left on her answering machine by Young Chipper Ambitious Black Woman (Brianna Buckley) who says she's calling on behalf of the African-American Recognition Committee in Beacon, Kansas (a fictional town) with a proposition. She even has gotten Janice's beloved Aunt Gayle (also played by Buckley) to leave phone messages on her behalf.
Beacon is Janice's hometown, and Young Chipper wants her to return and speak at the dedication of a municipal pool that is being renamed in honor of her late father, Edwin (Ronald L. Conner), who was instrumental in its desegregation.
Janice eventually agrees to attend the ceremony but not before we learn a whole lot more about her complicated relationship with water (“It heals, destroys, rescues, erases. It drowns. It saves. It holds memory. It washes away pain.”) and with her parents, from whom she's spent years distancing herself. Among her many problems with the event is her belief that the pool should be named at least partly for her mother Helen (Aneisa J. Hicks), who was the heart of her parents' efforts even if Edwin was the “face.”
Under Jackson Gay's direction, Janice's account, delivered mostly in the first-person present tense, flows along smoothly even as it moves around in time and from private to public events and back again. In the late 1950s, we're treated to a scene of a young Edwin and three friends making a surprise visit to one of Beacon's two pools for white people rather than to Brookside, the less well-kept pool for Black people. But we're also told how the drowning of three Beacon boys in a lake led to a 1957 law desegregating the public pools with the unintended consequence that they were closed by racists and replaced by private clubs not open to Black people.
As Janice's parents increasingly become activists, they want her to join them, and she does because she loves them and doesn't want to disappoint. At the same time, she becomes disillusioned both by their willingness to play by white rules and because they seem to care more about the cause than about her.
A frightening, hard-to-watch scene of Janice and her mother being pulled over by a white cop in 1973 causes a rift neither will talk about. Janet recalls it from the perspective of her 1992 self, mingling the memory with her anger and pain in the wake of the Rodney King beating in Los Angeles the year before.
Anderson's facility at forging such connections is among the strengths of the script, along with the often poetic language and engrossing storytelling. Janice's descriptions and insights are sometimes uncanny in their specificity, and the ending offers an uplifting spin on what has come before.
The acting rarely falters, except for the tendency to turn the elderly Aunt Gayle into a caricature. Clark's steady yet ever-changing Janice is the one who holds the show together, however.
Todd Rosenthal's eye-catching set design, with a pool downstage, combines a green-tiled indoor-pool building with a sliding panel revealing various residences. Jason Lynch's evocative lighting, Montana Levi Blanco's period costumes and Noel Nichols original music and sound design are right on the mark.
Let yourself float along with “the ripple, the wave that carried me home,” and you're likely to be illuminated by Janice's complicated emotions.
