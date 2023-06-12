The Kontras Quartet offered a splendid concert of American music last week at Roosevelt University. Sponsored by the American Music Project, the Ganz Hall performance consisted of five American compositions that are not frequently heard, spanning nearly a century. The quartet, made up of violinists Eleanor Bartsch and François Henkins, violist Ben Weber and cellist Jean Hatmaker were marvelous advocates for the music.
Amy Beach (1867–1944) was a child prodigy at the piano and also began composing as a child. (She met Henry Wadsworth Longfellow at the age of 13 and shortly thereafter composed a song based on his poem “The Rainy Day”.) She was professionally known in her lifetime as Mrs. H.H.A. Beach, and as an adult spent the bulk of her musical life as a composer rather than performer.
Her String Quartet in One Movement, completed in 1921 (and revised in 1929), is rooted in European Romanticism yet it stakes out uniquely American territory by the inclusion of Alaskan Inuit melodies. She combines these two unusually paired traditions in a work of unusual counterpoint. The Kontras Quartet opened with quiet, almost tender sound and from there expertly navigated the journey between lush sound and freewheeling Inuit tunes.
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932–2004) was named after the African-British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Perkinson lived up to his name and became an influential voice in various musical genres. He wrote his String Quartet No 1, “Calvary” in 1952 while a student at the Manhattan School of Music. I first heard this work in May of 2003 at the Church of St. Paul and the Redeemer in Hyde Park. The composer brought the String Quartet of the New Black Music Repertory Ensemble to the South Side for a concert of string quartets by Black composers specially chosen by Perkinson himself. Before the performance of his String Quartet No. 1, he sang one verse of “Calvary” in a gravelly yet serene voice, so that the audience could hear the spiritual tune contained in short fits of quotation in his composition. Less than a year later, he died.
I’ve always remembered that remarkable performance and felt grateful I had been able to meet the composer before he died. I was delighted to hear the work again. The Kontras Quartet offered a pert and persuasive reading of the piece, clearly elucidating Perkinson’s ideas. The jazz and gospel elements were bright and spunky, all the moving parts gloriously meshed together, and the sly dissonances were delivered with punch.
The Harvard professor Walter Piston (1894–1976) is renowned in the music world for his writings on music, notably his textbook on harmony. But this concert put his compositional skill front and center with his String Quartet No. 3, written in 1947.
The Kontras players maintained an engaging sense of pulse in the opening movement, driving the music forward. The second movement featured haunting and memorable duo work for viola and cello, while the quartet issued relaxed sound in the final movement before their bracing realization of the counterpoint.
Two living composers were on the program after the intermission, beginning with John Harbison (b. 1938). His String Quartet No. 3, written in 1993, is in a single movement, and as the excellent program notes by David Wright reported, this work (just a little more than 20 minutes) is longer than any scene Harbison has composed for opera.
Harbison styled the work as an image of Americans in church, and he illustrates this not only with hymn-like moments but incorporates many other stylistic influences. The Kontras Quartet mined all these disparate elements into a single, marvelously revealed unity with both power and delicacy. Roiling melodies were taut and tense and they knew when to dial things down so you could hear what the composer described as “just the irregularity of breathing.”
The concert closed with “Carrot Revolution” by Gabriella Smith (b. 1991), a work commissioned in 2015 by the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia. This is a short piece infused with almost manic energy. Eventually a hoedown emerges, in flecks and shards.
This is the sort of piece I imagine the Kontras Quartet regularly performs in its work with school-age children. It has the excitement and sass that would appeal to kids. But as one audience member observed in conversation at the reception following the concert, it was actually quite static — for the most part it lacked modulation and featured a single rhythmic idea. For a long stretch in the beginning the cello was used as a kind of bongo drum and the other strings worked hard to make siren and Doppler sounds.
But it was impossible not to hear the joy of the music, and the quartet’s mettle was always on display. Their spirited and resilient playing was a reward in itself.
After the concert, the small audience moved from the beautiful and elegant hall to the antechamber for a convivial wine and cookie reception. The members of the Kontras Quartet were able to engage directly with their listeners. Violinist François Henkins told me about the origin of the quartet: It was founded in 2009 by section leaders of the Civic Orchestra. (Since then, two members left and were replaced.)
The American Music Project, which produced the concert, is a nonprofit organization founded by Lawrence A. Johnson in 2014. Johnson is also the founder of the popular classical music website “Chicago Classical Review” (and other “Classical Reviews” in various parts of the U.S.). AMP’s future plans include a full music season, including a piano recital, a chamber concert and an orchestral program.
