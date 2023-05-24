It was less than five years ago that the Grossman Ensemble gave its first concert. The ensemble — made up of flute, oboe, clarinet, saxophone, horn, harp, piano, two percussionists and a string quartet — is part of the Chicago Center for Contemporary Composition at the University of Chicago. Last Friday night, May 19 at the Logan Center the ensemble closed out this season with a concert of four world premieres that drew out an audience both generous in size and enthusiasm.
The Grossman Ensemble has a special sauce that contributes to the vitality of its concerts: The process of preparing each world premiere includes providing the composer with the resources to spend time with the ensemble during the composition process. This allows the composer to hear their work as it takes shape, as well as to collaborate with the players and the conductor, to smooth out difficult passages, rethink ideas and spur additional inspiration. At the concert, each composer is given the opportunity to personally introduce the work and help guide listeners by explaining inspirations and goals of the music.
The concert opened with “the hardest folk songs never written” by Kurt Rohde (b. 1967). He explained to the audience that during the pandemic he gave considerable thought to folk songs, and concluded that they “offer life and longevity” and so decided to compose his own folk songs for “existing micro-cultures” that haven’t had their own, including eco-pessimists and those who celebrate a gender-rich world. “In short, these are pieces conceived for cultures that I want to have folk songs,” Rohde said.
Having described the songs in his work as “sort of screwed up,” his work opened with intriguing glissandos and bursts of sound before melodic fragments clearly inspired by folk songs are spliced into the score. The instrumentalists of the Grossman Ensemble also served as occasional singers, with Rohde also providing his own texts.
Rohde also used antiphonal percussion in his work, which was fascinating. Greg Beyer was on stage right and John Corkill on stage left, flanking the other players. They had a nearly identical set-up and Rohde made fascinating use of the parallel players. In one instance, they played almglocken (similar to cowbells). They each had three of different sizes and if one played the smallest, the other played the two larger and then switched. My favorite little percussion punctuation was when Beyer blasted the bass drum while Corkill offered gentle tinkles from the triangle.
Sarah Gibson (b. 1986) took inspiration from painter Helen Frankenthaler for “Soak Stain.” She explained how Frankenthaler used watered-down paints to achieve unusual results. She also quoted the artist as saying, “A really good picture looks as if it’s happened at once.” This clearly guided her work.
I found Gibson’s composition utterly absorbing and beautiful. The opening music had an other-worldly effect and from waves of sound that were almost misty there emerged melodies that would swirl and mix with others — like paints mixing. The work was energetic and engaging.
Jason Eckardt (b. 1971) thanked the CCCC and expressed how rewarding it was to be able to work extensively with the ensemble before the world premiere, particularly praising the “level of extended intimacy” that the composer could have with the men and women who would be the first to perform his work.
His composition was entitled “Cycles.” The written program notes say that the work contains cycles which are “often obscured” and this turned out to be the case. Eckardt didn’t explain his work in his spoken remarks but instead offered a rambling and ultimately sad story about his dog who had recently died. It was a depressing moment and the music that followed somehow itself seemed more dead than alive. In the end I couldn’t discern any cycles, although I tried throughout the performance to find them. A friend at the concert emailed me the next day and observed that had the composer said something different in his introduction, the day might have been saved. She suggested, “This is a solemn piece. It’s how I felt when my beloved dog died, stuck in one place with occasional reminders that I was still in the world.” I agree with her entirely, and this highlights how much of a difference it can make when the audience actually understands what a composer is trying to do. It is the difference between understanding and appreciation versus befuddlement.
The concert closed with an utterly delightful new work by Augusta Read Thomas, the guiding light at the CCCC. “Terpsichore’s Box of Dreams” honors the goddess of dance and delight with a series of seven short dances plus an introduction (“Terpsichore Enters”) and conclusion (“Terpsichore Departs”).
In her pre-performance remarks, she described the work as containing a “kaleidoscope of color” and offered her own little bebop phrase to explain some of the energetic movement of the work.
The music grabbed you from the start, with a jazzy bongo beat and singing sound from the ensemble’s top voices. The dances had names like “Scatter” where the music really did seem to scurry in all directions yet still had clear cohesion. “Dream” had a gauzy effect and some of the most gorgeous music of the entire suite, notably from the oboe. (I asked oboist Andrew Nogal about performing this piece and he said that while rehearsing at home even after he had mastered parts of the score he would stop and play parts again simply because they were so beautiful.)
Thomas’s music exuded joy and optimism, vivacious movement, and spirited exclamations. This piece will receive its United Kingdom premiere soon, but I don’t think the London Sinfonietta will be able to outdo the magnificent performance of the Grossman Ensemble. When it was over, the audience applauded and whistled. There were hoots and hollers. They loved it.
During the reception that followed, I asked Professor Thomas how she felt about the ensemble’s performance of her work. “I feel humbled and grateful making new art together with the Grossman Ensemble, with their precision and eloquence.”
