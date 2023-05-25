When I first learned that Court Theatre was planning to present “The Gospel at Colonus” during its 2019-2020 season, I was intrigued but not all that surprised. As part of an Oedipus trilogy, the show was scheduled between Sophocles' “Oedipus Rex” earlier that season and his “Antigone” the following year. What’s more, the idea of substituting the late Lee Breuer and Bob Telson's reinvention of the Greek playwright's last play, “Oedipus at Colonus,” as a Pentecostal gospel church service seemed in keeping with the theater's mission to reimagine the classics for contemporary audiences.
Conceived and adapted by experimental writer-director Breuer, co-founder of Mabou Mines, and composer Telson, with lyrics by both, “The Gospel at Colonus” was first staged for the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 1983. It returned several times thereafter, including briefly on Broadway in 1988 and at Goodman Theatre in 1989-1990.
The original production, as presented by the American Music Theater Festival at the Annenberg Center in Philadelphia, was broadcast in 1985 as part of the PBS Great Performances series and is still on YouTube. It really is like a church service with Morgan Freeman as The Messenger, the preacher who leads the retelling of the story as a Christian parable, and the gospel group The Five Blind Boys of Alabama as Oedipus. There are also members of several choirs, among them the Soul Stirrers, as the citizens of Colonus, who are seated on bleachers much of the time.
Court Theatre's version goes a step further. In a program note, co-director Charles Newell describes the experience of seeing how the original's staging of the ancient Greek text could lift up and transform a modern audience — an experience, he writes, that instantly changed him and launched his life as a theater director. In Court’s production, he and dual co-director and music director Mark J.P. Hood have merged the features of a gospel service — the call and response, the glorious singing and movement, the sermons — with classic theater conventions.
Kelvin Roston Jr., Oedipus in “Oedipus Rex,” returns as the ill-fated king (and was obviously cast with both shows in mind, because he has a marvelous singing voice), now blinded by his own hand and seeking his final resting place. He's accompanied by his daughter Antigone (Aeriel Williams in all three plays in the trilogy) and potentially thwarted by her uncle Creon (Timothy Edward Kane, also in all three). Mark Spates Smith, leader of the Chorus in Oedipus Rex, here is King Theseus and a preacher, while Ariana Burks is Antigone's sister Ismene and Kai A. Early is brother Polyneices. Nine other actors and singers include Shari Addison and Eric A. Lewis as Choragos, Juwon Tyrel Perry as The Friend and Jessica Brooke Seals as the Evangelist, while associate music director Mahmoud Khan on keyboard and organ leads the five-person onstage band.
John Culbert's tiered scenic design, with its many arching poles and undulating platforms framing a central sacred stone, cannily suggests both a modern church interior and a Greek amphitheater, augmented by Keith Parham's lighting and Sarah Ramos sound design. Raquel Adorno's costumes pick up where “Oedipus Rex” left off, emphasizing flowing white robes, diaphanous scarves and golden sandals. Cristin Carole's movement design keeps everyone flowing, though Oedipus in his dark glasses stumbles around a bit too much.
The one problem with “The Gospel at Colonus” is following the fine points of the plot if you're not familiar with it, and I suggest reading a detailed synopsis to understand the events and their symbolism. Also, the staging doesn't rely on carefully choreographed entrances and exits, so unless you catch the line about Ismene arriving on a horse, for example, she just seems to show up out of nowhere. Similarly, Antigone and Ismene are led off as captives by Creon's men but return with little ceremony, presumably rescued by Theseus. And Polyneices’ revolt and the reasons Oedipus condemns both him and his brother to kill each other can be a source of confusion.
As for Oedipus, it has been suggested that turning his plight into a Christian parable of redemption keeps his story from being a tragedy. All the elements are there, from his insistence that he's not guilty because he didn't know he was murdering his father and bedding his mother, to the prophecy promising a great gift to Colonus, the little town outside Athens that gives him sanctuary, a peaceful death and ascension to heaven.
Chances are, you will leave “The Gospel at Colonus” feeling uplifted or at least reveling in the joyous music, stellar singing and fine acting. After such a long delay, I'm also looking forward to “Antigone” rounding out the trilogy next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.