The pre-Broadway world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada, the Musical” at the James M. Nederlander Theatre isn't anywhere near runway-ready. Like a dress poorly pieced together from a pattern and sewn by unsteady hands, it needs to be ripped apart and remade to showcase its assets and minimize the shortcomings.
Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 roman à clef and the 2006 hit film starring Meryl Streep as powerful fashion-magazine editor Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as her new assistant Andrea “Andy” Sachs, the show with a book by Kate Wetherhead, music by Elton John and lyrics by Shaina Taub lifts much of the plot and many of the best lines directly from the sources, and the changes it does make generally aren't for the better.
Attempts to update the material from the early 2000s to the present range from the superficial, such as adding social media references, to the substantial, including the multicultural gender-fluid casting of a mostly BIPOC ensemble with several performers in drag. Andy's roommates now are a lesbian couple (at least I think they're supposed to be a couple). Yet the sensibility remains firmly fixed earlier in this century, as do several anachronistic allusions.
There's also a dip into current social problems when Andy's besties, Lauren Hunter (Christiana Cole) and Kayla Ward (Tiffany Mann), worry about how they will afford a new apartment if Andy and her boyfriend Nate Angstrom (Michael Taccioni) split up. The result is too much time spent on them and not enough on Andy's relationship with nice-guy Nate. In fact, except for the mention of a pasta course he's preparing for a multi-course restaurant dinner, it's easy to miss that he's a chef if you don't know the film.
Also easy to miss, beyond an opening mock-up of photo proofs, is any real sense that Andy (Taylor Iman Jones) is working for a fashion magazine, or any magazine for that matter. There' a big “RUNWAY” sign in the office but little discussion of magazine content, deadlines, layouts and so forth. Among other things, this reduces the opportunities Miranda Priestly (Beth Leavel) has to wield her authority and threatens to make her a supporting character rather than the force of nature Andy describes in Act Two. It doesn't help that Leavel seems largely wasted in the role despite a clever patter song. Her hauteur and icy resolve dissolve too easily when tested.
As for Taylor Iman Jones' Andy, she starts off being unbelievably naïve in the opening number, “I Mean Business,” which recounts her six months of efforts to find a serious journalism job after graduating from college. Once she's grilled by Emily Charlton (Megan Masako Haley), who has been promoted to first assistant, and hired by Miranda as second assistant despite her lack of fashion knowledge or fashion sense, she settles into the job with relative aplomb. Yet she gushes embarrassingly like a school girl when she meets her journalistic idol Christian Thompson (played by Christian Thompson if you can believe it), who here is on staff at the kind of publication she wants to work for rather than being a freelancer.
This is Andy's coming-of-age story, but her trajectory is rather murky. She's co-opted by her quest for success, lets the pressures of the job isolate her from friends, repents when she realizes the betrayals and costs involved but then isolates herself again at the end.
A pivotal point comes when frumpy Andy gets aid and access to Runway's legendary closet from creative director Nigel Owens (Javier Muňoz). Alas, her transformation to fashionista is a letdown that's a microcosm of the production as a whole. The closet is represented by a wall of costumes in various styles, all of them off white, and designer Arianne Phillips' outfits for Andy are, with one exception, neither impressive nor very flattering, not to mention suitable office wear.
Some of Miranda's clothing, which should be impeccable, is equally ill-fitting, inappropriate or both, and in general, the costumes are disappointing. The same is true of most of John and Taub's songs, which fall into the pleasant but predictable musical comedy genre. There aren't really any good numbers for the leads, a shame since Leavel and Jones have very good voices. Muñoz's Nigel arguably gets the best of the lot: “Seen,” an account of how the fashion magazine saved him as a gay boy in a small town.
Under director Anna D. Shapiro, the staging is all over the place. There are moments of brilliance like the initial sound of stiletto heels clicking on a hard floor followed by a chorus line of lower legs in ruby slippers. Then there are real duds, such as the first-act closer featuring the title song and dancers at the Met ball forgettably choreographed by James Alsop in front of a red curtain.
The scenic and media design by Christine Jones and Brett Banakis seesaws from a stunning transformation of a New York streetscape to the Eiffel Tower and back again to a dull depiction of the bar/poolroom where Andy and her friends hang out. Paule Constable's lighting design is serviceable.
Nadia DiGiallonardo is credited for musical supervision and vocal arrangements, but I'm not sure whether to blame her or other contributing designers for sound that's sometimes so muddy the lyrics are unintelligible if you don't know them in advance. This is especially true for group numbers.
If you're going to turn a hit movie into a stage musical, it should have something new or relevant or interesting to say and not just be a way to sell tickets. I don't think “The Devil Wears Prada, the Musical” does that in its present form, but the highlights suggest it has promise with the proper tailoring.
