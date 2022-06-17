This story was co-published with the South Side Weekly.
This is the first year that the City of Chicago recognizes Juneteenth as a municipal holiday. Last June, President Joe Biden officially recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker followed suit at the state level.
Across Chicago, and especially in South Side neighborhoods, residents will celebrate Juneteenth with music, dance, BBQing, art, speeches and more, as many have done so for years.
Father’s Day falls on Juneteenth this summer, which means the weekend festivities will be numerous and extra family-oriented. Here is the most comprehensive list of Chicago Juneteenth events in 2022.
Juneteenth Block Party at the DuSable
DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place. Sunday, June 19, 11am–8 pm. Free.
For Juneteenth, the DuSable Museum of African American History will host a block party and barbecue in Washington Park, with a quilting exhibition and horseback riding. Bring your own grill. eventbrite.com/e/the-juneteenth-bbq-block-party-tickets-342704076117
Inaugural Juneteenth Peace Rally
Kenwood High School Field, 5015 S. Blackstone. Monday, June 20, 10am–2pm. Free.
Join County elected officials as we call an end to gun violence in our city and celebrate Juneteenth! In collaboration with Cook County Commissioners Dennis Deer, Brandon Johnson, Stanley Moore and Bill Lowry, and Pastor John Harrell of Black Men United, all food and drinks are free to the public while supplies last. Guest speakers include: President Preckwinkle, Governor Pritzker, and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.
Juneteenth Market at the Promontory
The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West. Sunday, June 19, 2pm–7pm Free.
The Promontory will host a Juneteenth market on 53rd Street, with free entry, a pair of DJs, and more than 30 vendors. eventbrite.com/e/thank-you-chicago-juneteenth-market-tickets-334220972927
Hyde Park Hair Salon and Barber block party
Hyde Park Hair Salon and Barber, 5234 S, Blackstone Ave. Sunday, June 19, 12pm–8pm, Free.
For Juneteenth, the barbershop off 53rd Street is giving away food and haircuts.
Juneteenth: A Summer of Celebration for the Culture
Lindblom Park, 6054 S Damen Ave, Saturday, June 18, 10:00am–4:00pm. Free.
Voices of West Englewood, in partnership with the Chicago Park District, is presenting an event of music, games, and dancing to celebrate Juneteenth. Featuring Joe Bar & the Platinum Band, the 1st Lady Maddy B, and music from Derrick Old School/Steppin, there will also be a softball game between the Gage Park Owls and the Harper High Caranals as well as line dancing. Call (773) 567-1805or email voiceofwestenglewood@gmail.com for more information.
“Exploring the African American Quilting Tradition” at the Logan Center
Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St. Saturday, June 18, 2:30pm–6:30pm, Free.
During the weekend of Juneteenth, the Logan Center will host a symposium about the “quilting tradition from Africa to America.” Associated exhibits of quiltwork will take place at the DuSable Museum, Rainbow PUSH and Navy Pier. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-agency-exploring-the-african-american-quilting-tradition-registration-336770669137
Juneteenth Village Fest
Douglass Park, 1313 S. Sacramento Dr. Saturday, June 18, 12pm–6pm Free.
To honor and celebrate this historic park renaming and to uplift the legacies of abolitionists, Anna and Frederick Douglass, It Takes A Village Family of Schools (ITAV) is hosting their first Juneteenth Village Fest in the park along California Ave between 12th Pl and Ogden Ave. Guest artists have confirmed attendance, as well as elected officials, community leaders, and activists who are all truly looking forward to the festival. In addition to the main entertainment stage for adults, there will also be a youth DJ, free carnival rides, games, inflatables, community vendor booths, and so much more!
Juneteenth Family Funday
South Shore Hospital Parking Lot, 7900 S. Crandon Ave. Saturday, June 18, 4pm–7pm. Free.
Commemorate Freedom Day with your family and friends at the Central South Shore Area Council’s annual Juneteenth celebration! Storytelling, arts and crafts, games, food. EVERYONE is welcome!
‘Family’ Reunion BBQ Picnic
83rd Dan Ryan Woods, Groove 16. Saturday, June 18, 1pm–4pm Free.
Join Affinity Community Services for a sunny afternoon with food, music, and live performances while you reconnect with familiar faces, make new friends, and learn about Affinity, an intergenerational community of Black lesbians, bisexuals, trans and non-binary people across Chicago with the mission of meeting the needs of the Black LGBTQ community, particularly women.
Bronzeville's Juneteenth Family Festival of the ARTS
The historic corridor of 35th and Dr. Martin King Drive. Saturday, June 18, 2pm–5pm. Free.
Enjoy an array of arts and education-based activities, cultural bites, shopping, creating and supporting community. The Black Star Project, The Absolutely Anything Essential Gift Shop, The Barclay Law Group, Chicago Defender Charities, local historians, Illinois vendors and all those in between, would like to invite you out for a day to support the Bronzeville community and business owners along the historic corridor of 35th and Dr. Martin King Drive, recently renamed Phillip Jackson Parkway.
ALL THAT THEY CARRIED!: Juneteenth Art Exhibition Celebration
The Joy Room Chicago, 4837 W. Irving Park Road. Saturday, June 18, 6pm–9pm Tickets $5 online.
An all ages celebration of Juneteenth featuring the art exhibit by Victoria Slone entitled All That They Carried. Together, honor the people who endured generations of enslavement for a stake in a country rooted in freedom, democracy and human rights. The exhibit is centered around those who were enslaved. By highlighting their stories, you will take a journey that will inspire and enlighten your soul. Ticket sales will be donated to the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. (CAARPR) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-art-exhibition-celebration-tickets-348031961967.
"Bringing Communities Back" Juneteenth Festival
Old Jewel’s Parking Lot, 11420 S. Halsted. Saturday, June 18, 12pm–pm Free, but should register online.
Join the Far South Community Development Corporation for their annual festival. They will have free food, live music, and family activities! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/far-south-cdc-presents-juneteenth-festival-tickets-336543078407
Juneteenth Community Picnic
91st and Prospect. Saturday, June 18, 11am –5pm. Adults $10. Minors $5. Buy tickets on Facebook.
Black History Didn’t Begin (or End) with Slavery! Celebrate all things Black culture with this fun, impactful and educational picnic! The Juneteenth Community Picnic will feature live entertainment, Black owned businesses as vendors, exploration of various African cultures, and a celebration of Black art, music, and film. Youth will enjoy our children's area! https://www.facebook.com/events/721348595718209
Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk
Garfield Park Football Field, 138 S. Hamlin Blvd. Saturday, June 18, 8:30am–11am. Donation suggested.
The Peace Runners Club, a West Side running group, is hosting its second annual Juneteenth 5K run/walk at Garfield Park. Jackie Hoffman, a Garfield Park native, founded the Peace Runners Club on a whim on Juneteenth 2020. Registration for the 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18. Peace Runners will also be collecting $10 donations to help a Garfield Park youth football team. Live music and fellowship at the end.
Juneteenth: Something I Can Feel Collection
Salonlb, 1010 W. 35th Street, Suite #500. Sunday, June 19, 12:30pm–8pm. Buy tickets online. $15-$25.
Imagine sipping mimosas and crafted cocktails on a perfect summer day while looking out across the beautiful Chicago skies. Now imagine that with delicious food, soul-touching music, and an air of Black excellence. “Our 4th of July” is a celebration of the black experience and we choose to celebrate as only we can. With immaculate vibes and togetherness! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-a-day-to-celebrate-tickets-346198889197?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Juneteenth Block Party
The Woodlawn 1200, 1200 E. 79th St. Sunday, June 19, 12pm–10pm.
The Woodlawn 1200, an innovative and vibrant economic center in the Avalon Park neighborhood, is hosting a Juneteenth Block Party full of activities for children and families, including a DJ and live entertainment. The 4,000 square-foot multi-purpose facility consists of a restaurant, internet cafe, event space, commercial kitchen, rooftop yoga and gardening. There’s a free kid’s club and festival on the lawn for children and families. Children’s activities include story time, NBA basketball drills, painting class and a movie in the lot.
Juneteenth Black History is Our History Art Exhibition
Pose Cultural Art Gallery, 2136 W. Chicago Ave. Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20, 1pm–5pm. Free, but suggested donation.
Pose is a community-supported art gallery. For Juneteenth, a special exhibit showcasing art from artists based in Detroit, Nigeria and Brazil will be on display, highlighting the journey and story of freedom for Black America. Admission to the event is free, but the gallery is accepting donations of any size that will help the gallery continue to support the arts.
