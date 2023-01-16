Composer Tan Dun, born in Hunan, China in 1957, went from cultivating rice to joining an opera troupe. From there his ascent crossed both national and musical boundaries. He studied music in Beijing and later at Columbia University in New York City. His music is most striking for its combination of influences from both East and West with his score for the 2000 film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” being one of his most famous works.
Tan Dun took the film score and recast it as a cello concerto entitled “Crouching Tiger Concerto” and this was the main work on the program for the Chicago Philharmonic’s concert Saturday night, Jan. 14 at the Harris Theater. Cellist Joshua Roman joined forces with the Chicago Philharmonic, all led by Scott Speck at the podium, for this engrossing six-movement work.
The program notes explain that the film “joins the quintessential Asian genre of martial arts cinema with the drama of a western romance with a deep metaphorical message.” As one of the few folks who has never seen “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” I found that description both helpful and exciting.
The music itself was astonishing and imaginative, gripping and alluring. The musicians offered a highly polished performance that supplied drama, surprise and a soundscape like no other. “Poetry in motion” is a cliché, yet what transpired in this concert was precisely that.
The concerto was written for Yo-Yo Ma, who premiered it in London over 20 years ago. The Chicago Philharmonic found another outstanding cellist to serve as their soloist, with Joshua Roman offering a powerful and effective performance. Just after he took his seat at the front of the stage a technician connected his cello to an amplifier. At first the amplified cello sound was surprising, but this was soon forgotten and the amplification had remarkable results. At times, Roman used the amplification to create the sort of wowing sound of an electric guitar. At other times, it allowed him to be heard over a gorgeous wash of fortissimo orchestral sound.
At times Roman set down his bow and used a small metal pick in order to pluck his cello strings just an inch or two below where he was fingering the notes, offering a plinky sound surely meant to imitate a Chinese instrument.
Speck led the musicians in a sweeping recital of the music, displaying commitment and providing stunning detail. Flutist Mimi Tachouet on alto flute created haunting sound that drew you into the music while percussionist Peter Ferry picked up his drum and physically wandered through the orchestra offering suave percussive punctuation.
It was a remarkable performance that the audience loved.
After the intermission, the musicians took on the world premiere of a piece composed by Reinaldo Moya, the Philharmonic’s Donna Milanovich Composer in Residence. “Rise” was written to commemorate the composer’s brother who died last year. Moya spoke about the work in a short video he made himself in Spain, explaining that the cello part represents grief.
It is a short work but it packs a punch. The solo lines stand out from the orchestral texture, but they interplay naturally. Roman again was a marvelous soloist and your only regret was that the composer could not have been there to hear his work played for the first time.
Also on the program was Tan Dun’s Concerto for Guitar and Orchestra (Yi 2). It was written for guitarist Sharon Isbin who premiered it in 1996 and all these years later it had yet to be performed in the U.S. This American premiere also featured Isbin at the guitar, and she was a wonder to watch and hear. Her technical prowess and musical intuition were all on display. She interacted with Speck in an unusual way, as the score at times calls for a guitar phrase to be answered with hand claps. Speck clapped, Flamenco style and Isbin replied with guitar.
It was a strong performance, but it quickly became clear why it has taken more than a quarter century for this work to be performed here in the U.S. It isn’t remotely as strong as some of the other Tan Dun works, and is missing some of the composer’s imaginative genius.
The program opened with a pipa solo from Wei Yang, who has performed world-wide, including with Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble. His improvisational performance was glittering, made all the more dramatic by the fact that he took his seat in near darkness and played with a single spotlight on him. The music was both breathtakingly beautiful and technically amazing.
The opening, however, was marred by the fact that Wei Yang’s performance was not listed in the program and for several minutes after the concert got underway, audience members were swishing the pages of the program back and forth in order to figure out what was happening. To my right, someone whispered that it was the first movement of “Crouching Tiger.” From behind me, someone insisted that this was not Tan Dun’s music. The surprise nature of this added element to the program was off-set in part by the confusion and noise generated by the audience.
Without a doubt the most unsettling aspect of this concert, and it was the case the last time I heard the Chicago Philharmonic as well, is their intrusive advertising. A big screen was employed at the back of the stage before the concert began and before the concert started again after the intermission. The screen is used to advertise the Chicago Philharmonic in general, as well as specific upcoming concerts. The video ads contain both music and voice-over. This is played while the orchestra warms up and while folks are walking in and chatting, making the noise level annoyingly high. Strangely enough, Tan Dun has a video that can be used with the “Crouching Tiger Concerto” and this was one use of the screen that was not employed.
But in the end, it was the towering performance of the cello concerto that made this a satisfying evening, with Speck, Roman and the Chicago Philharmonic creating ravishing and memorable music. For more information on the Chicago Philharmonic, visit ChicagoPhilharmonic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.