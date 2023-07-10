Nearly a thousand years ago, a power struggle between a king and his country’s highest religious leader led to the latter’s violent murder. Neither the monarchy nor the church of the 12th century were admirable by most of today’s standards, so the dispute between England’s Henry II and Archbishop Thomas Becket may seem to many people remote and more academic than relevant. Yet T.S. Eliot’s verse play, “Murder in the Cathedral,” continues to have dramatic impact. A quarter-century after Eliot published his literary account, Italian composer Ildebrando Pizzetti premiered his opera of the same name (“Assassinio nella Cattedrale” in the Italian libretto) at La Scala. This opera had its first Chicago performance last week and was an astonishing musical revelation.
The Opera Festival of Chicago, only in its third year, has mounted a splendid production of “Murder in the Cathedral” and did so, as many companies around the world have done, in a church. The Chicago Temple at 77 W. Washington in the Loop, was a beautiful backdrop, particularly with its towering stained glass windows.
Eliot presents the story in human rather than institutional terms, and the ultimate question Becket must answer is very personal. Should he martyr himself even if that benefits himself in the eyes of God? Should he do the right thing for the wrong reason?
Pizzetti’s music provides a tremendous sense of the enormity of that question. Clocking in at about 90 minutes, this two-act opera is infused with turbulent music that foreshadows the climactic murder, drawing in the audience. You don’t have to be religious to find yourself drawn to Becket through the storytelling power of Pizzetti’s dramatic score.
Originally the Opera Festival of Chicago had contracted the great Italian bass Ferruccio Furlanetto to portray Becket. When he had to withdraw, another Italian bass, Andrea Silvestrelli, stepped in for his first outing as the doomed archbishop. Silvestrelli is an experienced opera singer who has excelled as the assassin Sparafucile in Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” He made a convincing move from murderer to the murdered in this production.
Silvestrelli emphasized the anguish of Becket’s position, and while he was too often shouty rather than authoritative, his portrayal of the doomed cleric was gripping. He held the audience’s attention throughout. He was most moving when he resigned himself to his fate and offered tender words to his followers.
All the many other roles in this opera are relatively small compared to Becket (the king does not appear at all), yet the Opera Festival of Chicago cast them with solid singers. Among the standouts was Reuben Lillie as one of the Tempter’s as well as one of the Knights who murders Becket. His tenor sound was both ingratiating and menacing. Bass-baritone Patrick Blackwell, also a Tempter and a Knight, had heft and used the dark elements of his voice to express disdain for the archbishop.
There are only two female roles in this opera, the two Coryphées, who are leaders of the chorus. Soprano Maria Kanyova had remarkable projection, which was important in this production with the orchestra right in front of the action. Mezzo-soprano Anna Laurenzo was not as easily heard, yet her earthy voice was earnest and pleasing. The chorus was potent and well prepared by Reid Taylor.
The orchestra was ably led by Emanuele Andrizzi. Crunched into a tiny space, they filled the Chicago Temple with glorious, memorable music. A melody in the English horn was not only mournful, but also haunting. The bounce of the flute matched the consternation of the churchwomen. Near the end, a much-repeated low note in the double basses seemed to burst out of the orchestra like a heartbeat. Andrizzi conducted the orchestra in a stimulating and marvelous performance.
At times the “stage” was truly crowded, featuring numerous clerics, congregants and troublemakers of the king. This meant that there was little scope for stage director Sasha Gerritson, other than trying to keep those singing at any one time in a position to be heard. This was achieved relatively well. Yet the close quarters also meant that groups, such as the women’s chorus, often appeared as blobs, rather than a believable gathering. I disagreed with Gerritson’s repeated placing of many of the women’s chorus on the floor, where their voices disappeared into the orchestra in front of them. For long stretches many in the audience, including me, could not see Becket (Silvestrelli), because he was placed such that Andrizzi blocked your view. And Lillie’s entrance as a Tempter was marred by having him flit hither and thither like a butterfly, for no good reason at all.
The Opera Festival of Chicago’s mission statement says that they aim to present “Italian opera masterpieces in Chicago that rarely grace the stage in the United States.” This year’s festival takes place in July and in addition to “Murder in the Cathedral” they are presenting two concerts of opera arias, one featuring Ferruccio Furlanetto. They are also offering two performances of “Attila” (July 20 and 23 in Evanston). While this is indeed an opera that isn’t often produced, it is strange that the general director of the group, Robert Massey, claims that theirs will be, “the first (Chicago) production in modern history of Verdi’s “Attila.” They must have forgotten the 2000 production by Lyric Opera of Chicago, starring Samuel Ramey in the title role.
For all of its small flaws, this production can only be seen as a distinct success by such a young company. To have raised the funds to make this opera possible with such strength of talent is exciting and means this is a group to watch.
