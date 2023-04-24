I've long thought that Anton Chekhov's plays are all about the subtext and that illuminating the silences between the lines is the key to understanding the characters.
But Robert Falls' stunning production of “The Cherry Orchard” at Goodman Theatre brings Chekhov's world and people to vivid life in an entirely different way. Grappling with love, loss and rapid social change in Russia at the beginning of the 20th century, they endure lives of noisy desperation, bursting with barely contained emotions and determinedly denying realities they can't control.
It's no wonder that while Chekhov insisted he'd written a comedy, Konstantin Stanislavski, who staged the world premiere at the Moscow Art Theatre in 1904, regarded it as a tragedy.
For adapter and director Falls, who recently stepped down as Goodman's artistic director after 36 years and has produced Chekhov's three other greatest plays there — “The Seagull,” “Uncle Vanya” and “Three Sisters” — the truth is more complicated and reflects the theme of change in his own life. As he points out in a program Q&A, “The plays can be hilariously funny and absolutely devastating at the same time. They are as revelatory, as relevant, as immediate as any play that has ever been written.”
Falls' production highlights this duality and leans hard on the humor. He's working with some of the city's best actors (quite a few of them Goodman regulars), and each crafts a memorable portrait of human fortitude and fallibility.
At the same time, we see the larger forces at work, so the sadness we share for the loss of the cherry orchard and the way of life it represents is tempered by frequent reminders that that way of life was built on a system akin to slavery. The interdependence of the fading aristocrats and former serfs also is evident at every turn, culminating in the ancient butler Firs (a perfectly doddering and poignant Francis Guinan), who refused to leave the estate when the serfs were freed, being accidentally left behind at the end.
The opening act — on set designer Todd Rosenthal's diorama of a nursery with cloud-and-star-scattered blue walls — introduces the characters and sets the tone. Well-dressed businessman Yermolai Lopakhin (Kareem Bandealy), the son of peasants and acutely aware of it, and excited maid Dunyasha (Amanda Drinkall) are eagerly awaiting the arrival of estate owner Lyubov Ranyevskaya (Kate Fry), who has left a bad relationship in Paris and is returning home after a long absence following the drowning death of her 7-year-old son. In the meantime, bumbling bookkeeper Semyon Yepikhodov (Will Allan) comes with flowers from the gardener he spills all over and ample proof of his assertion that every day something disastrous happens to him, starting with his highly polished boots that squeak loudly every time he takes a step.
When Lyubov, whose train was three hours late, sweeps in, an entourage arrives with her: her daughter Anya (Raven Whitley), who was sent to Paris to find her; governess-magician Charlotta (magnificently deadpan Janet Ulrich Brooks) with her little dog, and young servant Yasha (Felipe Carrasco), as well as those on hand to greet her. They include her adopted daughter Varya (Alejandra Escalante), who manages the estate; her brother Leonid Gayev (Christopher Donahue), and neighbor Boris Semyonov-Pishchik (Matt DeCaro), who is always hitting on Lyubov for a loan. The perpetual student Petya Trofimov (Stephen Cefalu), a latter-day hippie who had been tutor to Lyubov's son, also puts in an appearance, triggering her grief.
Rosenthal's set, enhanced by Keith Parham's lighting, opens up for the second act, set in a field by a river on the estate, and the third, in the house's drawing room and ballroom for a party Lyubov throws, impulsively hiring the Jewish Orchestra (the Maxwell Street Klezmer Band offstage) she heard in the distance in Act II.
While revelations, recriminations, rude behavior and thwarted romances abound in both acts and in the final one back in the nursery, now stripped of furnishings, Lyubov's profligacy with money is at the core of her problems. She knows it but seems incapable of change, and Fry captures her near hysterical swings from euphoria to despair and back, beautifully.
Lyubov's inability to grasp the reality that the estate is going to be sold at auction to settle her debts if she doesn't do something is what drives Lopakhin crazy. From the moment she arrives, he tries to get her to see the benefits of dividing the estate into lots for summer rental cottages, even though it would mean tearing down the house and orchard, but she and Leonid — who avoids the truth by talking too much and miming billiards shots — will not accept this as the only viable solution.
When Lopakhin buys the estate himself and swears to chop down every tree in the cherry orchard to build cottages, he's always seemed like a crass, insensitive bourgeois, but Bandealy's moving performance of his impassioned speech makes clear what owning “the most beautiful place on God's earth ... the estate where my father and grandfather were slaves” really means to him. Also clear from the beginning of the play is his deep, abiding love for Lyubov, even as he pleads “Why didn’t you listen to me? Why? You poor kind woman, you can’t undo what’s done. It’s gone. (In tears) Oh, if only this could be over. If only we could find a way to start our miserable, messed-up lives again!”
Indeed, everybody loves Lyubuv in Falls' “The Cherry Orchard,” and it adversely affects their other romantic relationships. Everyone thinks Lopakhin will marry Varya, but he can barely talk to her, much less propose. Trofimov has feelings for Anya, but they're apparently outweighed by his revolutionary beliefs and attachment to Lyubov. Yepikhodov proposes to Dunyasha but she's more interested in Yasha, who prefers city life with Lyubov.
Besides Rosenthal and Parham, credit goes to costume designer Ana Kuzmanic, sound designer Richard Woodbury and their teams for the show's impeccable design. And a huge credit to Falls and the entire cast for presenting an unforgettable “The Cherry Orchard” that makes me hope he'll be back at Goodman as a guest director even if the theater has new leadership.
