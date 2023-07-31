One of the most pleasant ways to spend a lazy Sunday afternoon in Hyde Park is to relax on the green lawn of Rockefeller Chapel on the University of Chicago campus and listen to a recital of music played on the carillon. This free concert series is known as the Bells of Summer and has been part of the neighborhood fabric for 57 years.
I arrived very early last Sunday in hopes of learning more about the concert before it began. I was immediately greeted and provided a program by Alex Johnson, the university carillonist. Johnson is a charming and enthusiastic man who speaks about the carillon with impressive detail and clear admiration.
A carillon is a collection of fixed bells whose clappers are activated by a player at a console. At Rockefeller Chapel this console is located high in Rockefeller’s tower, where the carillonist activates the bells using hands or feet (often, as in the organ, both at the same time) to make the bells sound. There is also a practice console in the lower level of Rockefeller, connected to chimes, on which a player can practice.
Johnson has been the university carillonist since September of last year. He discovered the instrument while an undergraduate in Rochester, New York, where he was majoring in physics. He was intrigued by the unique sound of the bells, saying it “sprinkles a special atmosphere all over campus.” He was working both as high school physics teacher and a carillonist in Austin when he was selected to become the U. of C.’s seventh carillonist, succeeding Joey Brink, who manned the university’s carillon from 2015 to 2022. Brink himself succeeded the longest-serving person in that role at the U. of C., Wylie Crawford, who held this post from 1984 to 2015.
(A player of the carillon was originally called a carillonneur or a carillonneuse, but the World Carillon Federation adopted carillonist as the preferred term in 2018. This term is ungendered, and is easier to both spell and pronounce.)
“It is one of the most magical things in the world, listening to 100 tons of bronze,” said Johnson. “Nobody makes instruments like this anymore.” It was with Johnson’s infectious delight that I found a spot on the well-kept lawn of Rockefeller Chapel to hear Jon Lehrer, the university carillonist of Michigan State University, spin his own magic.
Lehrer had a wide-ranging program of music, opening with arrangements of two Scottish folk songs. “A Rosebud by My Early Walk” featured a delicate treble line reinforced by appropriately placed booming lower-tolling bells. For “When I Think on This World's Pelf” Lehrer realized a palpable sense of melancholy.
The second part of his concert, which was divided into five portions, featured music by Émilien Allard (Image No. 2) and Chopin (Nocturne, op. 39, No. 1). The first featured a pleasing use of color and charming grace notes while the second was an attractive arrangement that was only marred by some extremely loud noise from a plane or helicopter in the sky.
His third section, “Film nostalgia for Late Boomers,” was not up my alley. I found “Pure Imagination” from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” to be underwhelming, but the very same arrangement closes out next week’s concert, so this could well be simply a matter of taste. “What is a Youth” by Nino Rota from “Romeo and Juliet” seems an unlikely song for bells, yet Lehrer made it quite pretty. The Cavatina from “The Deer Hunter” ended up fighting the sounds of cars and buses along the street as well as Bantu Fest on the Midway that included speakers who employed amplification.
The penultimate section of the concert was called “21st Century Carillon Compositions in Romantic Style.” Liesbeth Janssen’s Memory (Barcarolle) and Stefano Colletti’s Sonatine were both fascinating choices. They had great interactions of bells of various weights and tones and Lehrer had an almost harp-like sound at one point, quite fascinating — and surprising — coming from bells.
The final section, “Memory Lane, the Early Millennial Edition,” again drew on popular music, this time from the likes of Radiohead and the film “Forrest Gump,” among others. It was during this section, when I found the highest bells hard to hear because of the competing noise, I went inside the chapel. A handful of folks were already there and from inside the sound was unimpeded. I appreciated Lehrer’s artistry even if I found the music rather similar to that of the piano bar at an expensive hotel.
There are two more concerts left on this year’s Bells of Summer festival. Next Sunday, Aug. 6, Laura Ellis, associate director and professor in the School of Music at the University of Florida is the carillonist. A week later, the final concert of the season will see Johnson at the console. His program features the same Colletti Sonatine as Lehrer as well as music on nature, and arrangements of Piazzolla and Chopin.
The free concerts begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, or plan to sit comfortably inside the chapel where there is a television screen offering a live feed from the tower so that you can see the carillonist in action.
