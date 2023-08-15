The world’s most prestigious carillon competition is the International Queen Fabiola Carillon Competition, held every five years (beginning in 1987) in the city of Mechelen in Belgium. Europe’s Low Countries are the place where the carillon originated and UNESCO has recognized carillon culture in Belgium as an “intangible cultural heritage.”
So to win the International Queen Fabiola is to travel to the source of the richness of the carillon and its culture, and to compete with the best. Only two Americans have ever won this competition and one of them, the most recent winner, is the University of Chicago’s carillonist, Alex Johnson. The other American is the winner before Johnson, Joey Brink, who preceded Johnson as the U. of C.’s carillonist. These are the best of the best.
The carillon as an actual musical instrument dates back to the 16th century and the modern carillon was invented in 1644. It is a collection of pitched bells that are played via a keyboard composed of rounded wooden batons that the carillonist strikes with hands or feet. The batons activate wires which are directly connected to the bell clappers, causing the clapper to strike the bell.
I met Johnson, who has been the university carillonist since September of 2022, last month before a performance of the Bells of Summer, an annual festival of carillon performances at Rockefeller Chapel. Every Sunday afternoon of the festival a free performance on the Laura Spelman Rockefeller Memorial Carillon takes place, each week featuring a different guest artist. Johnson selected the guest artists and served as host at the first seven performances. It was his enthusiasm, charm and his ability to describe the instrument and his work in striking detail that made me want to come back for the eighth and final concert of the Bells of Summer to hear him close out this year’s lovely Hyde Park tradition.
I was not disappointed.
Johnson had a truly splendid program of music for bells. He chose serious compositions, rich in detail and nuance. Johnson opened with two selections from “Ludus Modalis” by Geert D’hollander (b. 1965). D’hollander is a carillonist who has performed all over the world and was the first winner of the International Queen Fabiola competition. He is also a prodigious composer. “Spring Morning” evoked a dewy freshness, something I would not have thought possible from bells. “Dreaming” was similarly surprising, offering gauzy sound which meandered from mysterious to uncertain, featuring both beautifully soft sections as well as muscular moments.
“Sonatine” by Stefano Colletti featured difficult and complex rapid runs as well as a section which clearly defined both high bells and low bells working together. “Four Short Pieces” by Jean Miller began with a Prelude that seemed to be calling directly to you to listen to the bells. “Children’s Song” was gentle and at times almost sentimental, with hummable melodies and a graceful ending. “Hoedown” was jocular and fast-paced while the concluding “Toccata” was rhythmically crisp.
Laura Hewitt Whipple’s “Mountain Pastorale” opened the section of the program Johnson labeled “Music on Nature.” It began simply and quietly on high bells and slowly developed in volume and complexity. John Pozdro’s “Rustic Landscape” had a wildness to it, which at one point had an eerie quality that evoked danger. “The Sacredness of Trees” began modestly and slowly blossomed.
There were lots of fascinating contrasts in “A Whimsy” by Ronald Barnes. At one point it had the major key sparkle of a wedding celebration and at another it could have been the soundtrack for a police murder investigation.
The final section of the concert was “Two Beloved Arrangements” and opened with “Verano Porteño” (Buenos Aires Summer) by Astor Piazzolla. I would not have imagined that Piazzolla music could be made to sound right played on bells, but this arrangement proved me wrong. The music captured the heart of the great Argentinian composer’s work and had style and excitement and kept me spellbound. Who created such a marvelous arrangement for the carillon? Alex Johnson himself. This man is a real talent.
I did something for this carillon concert which I have never done before. I listened to it from inside Rockefeller Chapel where there is a large screen television at the front of the pews where you can see a live feed of the carillonist performing. That obviously adds visual interest. But for me, what I loved about listening inside rather than outside is that no wind or car horns or Midway Plaisance noise interferes. The bells are easy to hear with great clarity.
I traveled to Rockefeller Chapel on my bike and as I entered campus near Botany Pond, across from the Regenstein Library, I could already hear the bells. Before each concert, five of the largest bells “ring in a swinging peal” (as described in Johnson’s notes in the program), using motors that cause these bells to swing back and forth. I knew where the sound came from, but was struck by how the peals had traveled so far and had such thunderous power even blocks away. I remembered what Johnson had said to me in July, how the carillon at the University of Rochester, where he was an undergraduate, created a unique atmosphere that was sprinkled about the campus. So I decided to try and create what I thought of as an Alex Johnson moment. I left the chapel immediately after the penultimate work (the Piazzolla) so that I could get on my bike and begin my journey home hearing the bells work their magic from various parts of campus.
What a joy! I heard the familiar sounds of Chopin ringing throughout the main quad and much further afield than that. The lovely arrangement of a Nocturne (Op. 9, No. 2) by Joey Brink fueled my journey. I arrived home refreshed and content, thanking Johnson in my mind. It was the perfect way to experience joy on a sunny summer afternoon.
