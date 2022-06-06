In a press kit insert for “Seagull,” translator-adapter-director Yasen Peyankov explains that his version of Anton Chekhov's 1895 play “is rooted in contemporary English as spoken in the U.S.” He goes on to say he “wanted to give American audiences an opportunity to experience the play as they would a contemporary one” and “to find a way to convey Chekhov's quite subtle sense of humor.”
The play is inaugurating Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s new 400-seat in-the-round Ensemble Theater. The theater's website calls the adaptation, which Peyankov has been working on since 2008, “extraordinarily funny and lyrical,” while the program welcome from the artistic directors assures us that the set of intergenerational characters are “painfully relatable and laughably ridiculous.”
Alas, I didn't find Steppenwolf's production very funny at all, either subtly or otherwise. I maybe laughed half-a-dozen times. The characters weren't relatable, to me at least, though they were at times painfully ridiculous. More than that, though, these artistic types came across as hopelessly self-absorbed narcissists who didn't care a bit about each other no matter how much they bemoaned their unrequited loves.
As for the adaptation, I guess it was contemporary, but often each actor seemed to be in different plays. Some of that may have been the fault of Peyankov's direction or misguided casting. The cast is packed with Steppenwolf ensemble members and other superb actors, most of whom I've seen perform better in other works.
The most natural performance comes from Namir Smallwood as Konstantin Treplev, the fledgling writer who champions new artistic forms and scorns the old. Understated and nuanced except when provoked, he is a depressed young man coping with artistic setbacks, his own jealousy and romantic rejection from Nina Zarechnaya (Caroline Neff), the would-be actress who stars in Konstantin's experimental play about the state of the world, which opens the first act.
Neff's Nina has youthful enthusiasm but lacks the delicacy and fragility that would make her unstable behavior in the last act completely believable. She's infatuated with Boris Trigorin (Joey Slotnick), the successful writer who complains about his compulsion to write but is flattered by her attentions, angering both Konstantin and Irina Nikolaevna Arkadina (Lusia Strus), the aging actress who is his partner and Konstantin's mother.
The mother-son fights are at the core of the play, and Strus's screaming, parsimonious Irina is a poster child for bad parenting. One minute this harridan is shouting insults at the vulnerable youth, the next, she's coddling him. Irina’s tendency to blow her top makes it difficult to have sympathy for her.
Revolving around these four are the usual characters living or working on a Chekhov estate. Irina's ailing brother, Peter Nikolaevich Sorin (Jeff Perry; Scott Jaeck May 24-June 5), longs to live in the city and wishes his life had been different. Ilya Shamraev (Keith Kupferer) manages things for him and often spouts nonsense. His wife, Polina Andreevna (Sandra Marquez), puts up with him as best she can. Their daughter, Masha (Karen Rodriguez), wears black because she's in mourning for her life. She loves Konstantin, who doesn't love her, so she marries teacher Semyon Medvedenko (Jon Hudson Odom) and treats him badly. Yevgeny Dorn (Eric Simonson), a doctor, is the only one who likes Konstantin's play. The workman, Yakov (Elijah Newman), rounds out the ensemble and plays guitar.
Todd Rosenthal's scenic design makes good use of in-the-round staging, though the way the show is blocked, audience members have varying views of scenes. Ana Kuzmanic's costume design is nonspecific as to period and apparently geared to reflecting each character's personality. Marcus Doshi contributed the lighting; Pornchanok Kanchanabanca, the sound design and original music.
Ironically, Konstantin introduces his play by saying “Here is a theatre. No curtain, no wings, no scenery. Just an empty space.” Yet this play-within-a-play involves the most elaborate effects of the evening, including a turntable that rises from the floor, and a birdcage-like assemblage that drops from the ceiling. Just one of the incongruities that keeps this “Seagull” from flying.
