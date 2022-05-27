On June 12, the Court Theatre will receive the 2022 Regional Theatre Tony Award during the awards ceremony at Radio City Music Hall, becoming the sixth Chicago theater—and the first in eleven years—to receive this honor. Now in its 67th season, Court joins previous winners Steppenwolf (1985), Goodman (1992), Victory Gardens (2001), Chicago Shakespeare (2008) and Lookingglass (2011), receiving a $25,000 prize as well as bragging rights.
This award is long overdue. The current revival of August Wilson's “Two Trains Running” provides ample proof of Court's ongoing excellence with brilliant direction by resident artist Ron OJ Parson, an ensemble of seasoned “Wilson-ites” (as Parson calls them) and impressive design right down to the period-accurate music choices.
Set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1969, “Two Trains,” written in 1990, is the seventh play in Wilson's American Century Cycle exploring the Black experience in the 20th century decade by decade. Major events of the turbulent 1960s loom in the background, among them the Civil Rights Movement and Black power movements, the war in Vietnam, the women's movement and the assassinations of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Robert Kennedy. Near the rundown diner where the play takes place are the funeral of a local “prophet” and an impending rally for Malcolm X, as well as a neighborhood demolition due to gentrification.
Clocking in at close to three hours, the play has been criticized because nothing much happens, but what Wilson does so well is crystallize the way ordinary people speak and behave in everyday lives fraught with unsettling, even dire, circumstances (many of which persist to this day). Each of the six men and one woman faces challenges and frustrations with determination and resilience, and Parson and his cast turn their conversations and monologues into a kind of jazz composition with interweaving melodies and rhythms as they talk about life, death, their desires and more. The director, staging Wilson for the ninth time at Court, also captures all the humor amid the heartbreak.
Everyone wants something and reacts differently to the distinct possibility of not getting it. Memphis (the imposing A.C. Smith), proprietor of the restaurant the city is seizing by eminent domain, seethes and periodically explodes with righteous anger at the thought that he won't get the $25,000 he's justly demanding for his property. He takes his rage out on practically everyone, but especially by bullying Risa (the superb Kierra Bunch), the taciturn waitress who cut her legs presumably to get men to look past her physical appearance.
Regular customers, dwindling in number due to the neighborhood's decline, Memphis says, include West (Cedric Young), the funeral parlor director and richest man around, who wants to buy Memphis out for $15,000, and Holloway (Alfred H. Wilson), unemployed house painter and resident philosopher, who advises everyone in need of answers to go see the mystical Aunt Ester, who is anywhere from 322 to 349 years old depending on who you believe.
Then there's cocky Wolf (Ronald L Conner), who runs numbers for a living and uses the diner phone as his personal office, much to Memphis's irritation, and the mentally challenged Hambone (Joseph Primes), who repeatedly shows up and proclaims “I want my ham!” He's been doing this every day for nearly ten years in front of the butcher shop of Mr. Lutz, who promised him a ham if he painted a fence well but gave him a chicken instead, epitomizing injustices suffered and dignity denied.
The newcomer is Sterling (Jerod Haynes), an engaging and impulsive young man who's just been released from the penitentiary for robbing a bank, something he says he did because he was tired of waking up poor every day. Now he wants to find a job but discovers a Catch 22: He needs to join a union to get work but must have a job to join the union. So he devises various schemes to make a buck or two, at the same time wooing the skeptical Risa. He brings her flowers purloined from the funeral parlor and uses a rally in remembrance of Malcolm X as an excuse for a date.
Memphis gives Sterling three weeks, then two, before he's arrested or killed, but his prediction proves wrong. He also has no sympathy for Hambone, unlike Risa and Sterling, and his attitudes typify the older generation. The interesting thing is the way Wilson fully acknowledges defeats while allowing for triumphs, making “Two Trains Running” as much a comedy as a tragedy.
In keeping with this, Jack Magaw's scenic design features a diner that's still standing amid the detritus of demolition (ostensibly of other businesses) all around it. Brandon Wardell's lighting highlights some scenes and monologues but not others for no reason that I could discern. Christine Pascual's costumes strike the appropriate notes for each character, and Andre Pluess's sound design fills in neighborhood noises like glass shattering and sirens blaring.
This is the third time I've seen “Two Trains Running,” and it may be my favorite production so far. Too bad it closes the same day Court picks up its Tony Award.
