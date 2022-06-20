“SIX the Musical"
If you had told me five years ago that a rock musical about the wives of Henry VIII would become a mega hit, I would have been skeptical at best.
But the North American premiere of “SIX” in 2019 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater was the hottest show to hit the theater that season. Now, redubbed “SIX the Musical,” it's back to start the North American tour in Chicago at the CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., and judging by the cheering opening-night audience complete with costumed young women, it has a cult following.
Not bad for an 85-minute extravaganza that's more concert than musical. “SIX” was created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss when they were at Cambridge University, and after making its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, it went on to tour the United Kingdom and light up London's West End. On this side of the pond, a mostly American cast directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage took Broadway by a storm after Chicago, though the pandemic shut it down—but only temporarily.
What “SIX” has going for it is a remarkably clever concept and firecracker execution by an ensemble of divas with more attitude than you can imagine, backed up by a four-woman band –Jo Ann Daugherty, Janetta Goines, Rose Laguana, Paige Durr—called “The Ladies in Waiting,”
Tired of being distinguished just by the device “divorced-executed-died-divorced-executed-survived” and of people arguing about who was the most important wife, the proto-feminist ex wives have decided to hold a competition to pick who suffered most in her marriage to Henry VIII. That queen will be crowned the leader of the girl group.
After the big opener, “Ex-Wives,” each queen recounts her part in “herstory” in a solo, often with back up and lots of bickering from the others. Program notes provide a little additional information, as well as aligning each woman with contemporary pop artists—Beyoncé, Avril Lavigne, Adele, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, etc.-- who inspired their songs, as well as the stunning costumes by Gabriella Slade that combine Tudor shapes with color coding and the divas' signatures.
First up, with “No Way,” is Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, the staunchly Catholic Spanish import who was married to Henry VIII the longest (24 years) and refused to accept it when he wanted to have the marriage declared invalid. She's followed by fiery Storm Lever as the flirtatious, fun-loving Anne Boleyn who spunkily sings “Don't Lose Ur Head” and repeatedly brings up the loss of her own as she angles to be the winner. Third is Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, who died in childbirth. She claims she was “the only one he truly loved” and belts out the torch song “Heart of Stone.”
The pace changes with the hilarious German rock parody “Haus of Holbein,” a group number describing how Henry chose German princess Anna of Cleves based on a portrait painted by Hans Holbein, then rejected her as not being good-looking enough. But Olivia Donalson as Anna makes out like a bandit with riches and freedom as she proclaims in “Get Down.”
The most gut-wrenching tale comes from Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, who channels Ariana Grande or Britney Spears in “All You Wanna Do,” a litany of falling in love with men who just want to use or abuse her. It morphs powerfully from light-hearted acceptance to moral outrage. The second wife to be executed, she's barely remembered compared to Anne Boleyn.
Gabriella Carrillo rounds out the sextet as the independent Catherine Parr, who survived Henry VIII and gets the last word in “I Don't Need Your Love,” an anthem that's picked up by the rest before the finale “Six.” Not surprisingly, they also decide to abandon the contest. At first, they're downcast thinking they are only remembered because they were Henry VIII's wives, but then they realize that he's most famous for having the six of them,
The staging is glam enough for a rock concert, though thankfully not as loud as many. The sound is loud enough, though, that I missed some of the lyrics, and they are so witty, I wished that weren't the case. I also wish the writers had packed in more historical information, but maybe that's just me. “SIX the Musical'' is perfect for a date night, even though you're unlikely to leave humming any of the melodies.
CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., through July 3, $39-$119, 800-775-2000, broadwayinchicago.com
"SKATES"
The highlight of the new musical “SKATES” for frequent Court Theatre-goers is watching Kelvin Roston, Jr. gliding around the stage on fake roller skates wearing shiny red shorts and suspenders while doing the disco duck. Playing the energetic emcee and narrator at the fictional Windy City Skates is a departure for the actor known for roles at Court Theatre like Oedipus Rex and Othello, and he seems to be having a ball, even though his part has little to do with the plot and mostly involves leading song-and-dance routines.
Roston's preeminence is not a good sign. He's far from the star of the show. That distinction belongs to American Idol alum Diana DeGarmo and, to a lesser extent, to her real-life husband and fellow alum Ace Young. DeGarmo plays Jacqueline Miller, a 29-year-old rocker in couple Christine Rea (book, lyrics) and Rick Briskin's (music, lyrics) world premiere, and Young is her loser boyfriend Blake, as well as a couple of other characters
Based partly on Rea's real-life experiences, the predictable, nostalgia-soaked plot packs in more clichés than you can count. It’s set in 1994 and opens with Jacqueline on tour promoting her hit single, “Lovin' The Life,” with Blake on saxophone. Then things go south. Her manager runs off with her money, Blake treats her poorly and the rest of the tour is canceled. Though her brother Brad (Zach Sorrow) appoints himself her manager, she's left with only a Saturday night gig for the re-opening after ten years of Windy City Skates, her favorite childhood hangout.
In anticipation of the performance, Jacqueline goes back in time to 1977 and meets up with her 12-year-old self, Jackie (Emma Lord). Reliving and reflecting on interactions with her loving parents (Jason Richards, Cory Goodrich), her prettier and more popular best friend Meghan Behnke (Kelly Felthous), tough girl Tonya Carson (Adia Bell) and the boy she left behind, Scotty Watkins (Adam Fane) helps her rediscover the gumption that made her who she is.
This coming-of-age rehash might have passed muster in 1994 or, better yet, 1977, but it's really old hat given the current state of musicals. If nothing else, it should have a bigger cast and more spectacle to bring it to life. There are plenty of songs, many of which seem to take off on older tunes, and few of which are all that memorable. The sweetest is Jackie and Scotty's duet, “I'm Crushin' On You.” Christopher Chase Carter's choreography is not very exciting. Ironically, it's limited by the pretense of skating. (The fake roller skates reduce the risk but also the tension).
Directed by Brenda Didier, with music direction by Daniel A. Weiss, the cast has talent to spare but doesn't use it to their best advantage. The single biggest misstep is the assumption that teenagers are always screaming and screeching, which is pretty much all Lord and Felthous do, especially when they are in scenes together. DeGarmo, Lord and a couple of others have powerhouse voices, and most of the songs are belted out at full volume, accompanied by the small onstage band, but the rare quieter one sounds better than the rest.
Given the pandemic-related delays and problems getting it to the stage, it's disappointing that the extra time wasn't used to make “Skates” better. Even if we accept the silly, simple-minded plot device, the characters are not nearly as complex or interesting as they should be, and their relationships are sadly one-dimensional. There's the beginning of a good idea here, but it needs much more development and more control to pull everything together.
Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave., through June 26, $46-$99, 12-753-3210, fineartsbuilding.com/events/skates
