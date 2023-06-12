Grippo Stage Company's world premiere of Douglas Post's “Shaw vs. Tunney” at Theater Wit sets out to explore the fascinating, if improbable, friendship between famous Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw and world heavyweight boxing champion Gene Tunney — but it falls short of bringing the complexity of the relationship to life. Both the script and the production have shortcomings, despite the talented three-person cast under the expert direction of Nick Sandys.
Based on the book “The Prizefighter and The Playwright” by Tunney's son Jay R. Tunney, the play follows Shaw (Richard Henzel) and Tunney (Sam Pearson) from their first meeting in London — Shaw, a boxing fan who even wrote a 1927 novel on the subject (“Cashel Byron's Profession”), invited Tunney to lunch — through a final visit not long before the playwright's death in 1950. The focus is on their time together on the Adriatic island of Brioni, where Tunney and his heiress wife Polly Lauder Tunney (Maddie Sachs) are enjoying an extended honeymoon and encourage Shaw and his wife Charlotte (not seen) to visit.
Much of what happens is handled as narration, mostly by Polly. Sachs creates a warm presence, alternating between occasionally peeved participant and sympathetic observer who is always the loving helpmate to her husband. But the prevalent narration coupled with a formidable amount of exposition results in a piece that's more “tell” than “show.”
The first 20 or so minutes, in particular, come across as a classroom-worthy history lesson. Not only do we learn about Shaw's interest in boxing, more importantly we're filled in on Tunney's background. After boxing a bit as a boy and more seriously in the Marine Corps during World War I, he turned pro in 1915 and became heavyweight champion by defeating Jack Dempsey in Philadelphia in 1926.
His most famous fight, which became known as the “Long Count,” took place against Dempsey at Soldier Field on Sept. 22, 1927. In the seventh round, Tunney hit the canvas for the first time in his career. Dempsey did not retreat to the neutral corner for five seconds before the referee started the 10-count. Tunney got to his feet just before the final count and went on to win the fight. The next year, he retired from boxing undefeated as a heavyweight, the first to do so, and married Polly.
Tunney also was an avid reader and autodidact, which made him unpopular with sports writers because he didn't fit their prize-fighter stereotype. This love of books, however, was a point of connection with Shaw and a source of many of their discussions in the play. The catch is that Tunney wants to talk about books while Shaw wants to delve into the finer points of boxing, so they go back and forth, including having sparring matches more-or-less recreating Tunney's best-known contests.
Unfortunately, this is neither very amusing nor at all gripping, despite Henzel's spirited Shaw and Pearson's graceful Tunney. So playwright Post turns to two other devices to try to create dramatic tension. One is an ongoing debate about religion between the atheist Shaw and the Catholic Tunney. The other is that Polly develops a life-threatening illness, and the men bond over coping with it. This leads to an incident that they all regard as a kind of miracle, shaking even Shaw's lack of belief.
True or not (I haven't read Jay Tunney's book), the way Polly's illness is handled left me fuming at the two men for failing to get her to a mainland doctor or to bring a real doctor to the island sooner. They also come across as insensitive and childish in other regards, though we're obviously meant to think highly of them.
The staging strikes me as a work in progress. Abbie Reed's set features an almost semicircular white screen lined with benches that resemble anything from bleachers to church pews and also hold props. Diane Fairchild's lighting design adds a starry sky and a few other effects, but there's little to conjure the Tunney villa or island of Brioni, and I longed for brilliant projections like those John Boesche recently provided for “Galileo's Daughter.” Rachel Lambert's costumes are slightly evocative of the period but lax on details; Polly's stockings, for instance, should have seams, and her ensemble should look spiffier. Christopher Kriz earns points for unobtrusive music and sound design.
All in all, “Shaw vs. Tunney” would benefit from more development. It needs a more interesting structure and more exciting staging to enliven characters who are just waiting to captivate us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.