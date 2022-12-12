The organ, as an instrument, is a chameleon. It can mimic the sound of an individual instrument, like the flute or trumpet, or it can conjure up swirls of many different sounds and become a full orchestra. It can weep or sigh quietly or create a storm of powerful volume and resonance.
The Skinner organ in Rockefeller Chapel at the University of Chicago is a fascinating instrument and anyone interested in hearing it in all its glory can do so at a regularly scheduled free concert series entitled “Tea and Pipes.” At 4 p.m. on Tuesdays while the university is in session, you can grab a cup of tea (several choices are on offer) before you scoot into a comfy pew and take in the music. I attended the last “Tea and Pipes” recital of this calendar year on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when university organist Thomas Weisflog performed holiday music for a crowd of folks made up of U. of C. members, Hyde Parkers and listeners from greater Chicago.
A celebratory concert, the event provided a pleasing selection of holiday music ranging from Pachelbel and Bach, to Brahms and beyond. It was a unified, tidy program. But I enjoyed it particularly because it was not only a journey through a large period of musical history, but also because it was a look at different sounds and voices of the organ, each piece highlighting a different and special charm of this instrument.
Weisflog opened with two Hanukkah songs. “Oh Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah” included moody harmony that contributed a mysterious sense to the music. “Al Hanisim” used many different stops so that you found yourself looking around the chapel to get a feel for where the pipes were sounding from at any one moment. The sense of being in the middle of the musical action was exciting.
“Es ist ein Ros’ entsprungen” by Brahms found Weisflog creating quiet, gentle sound with the delicacy of lace. He also made use of one of the organ’s two Zimbelstern (“cymbal star” with Weisflog preferring “bell star”) stops. This is an unusual organ stop, as it doesn’t employ pipes for sound, but rather bells. The bells are mounted onto a small wheel and when the Zimbelstern stop is used, this wheel turns creating a tinkling sound. It added child-like wonder to the musical setting.
Pachelbel’s “Von Himmel hoch” had a sprightly pace and bright sound from the outset. The music shimmered and shined, danced and delighted. Next up was Johann Sebastian Bach’s “In dulci jubilo” BWV 751. This familiar Christmas hymn had very pretty, detailed harmony and the use of some of the organ’s low sounds added a pleasing drone-like effect to anchor the proceedings.
Louis-Claude Daquin’s “Noël Suisse” was given added vigor with Weisflog’s attractive and chirpy grace notes. This was a piece that really gathered steam as it progressed. The polyphony and the slow build of sound made the conclusion rewarding.
The Pastorale on “Forest Green” by Richard Purvis highlighted the clear and robust sound the Skinner organ in Rockefeller can make. The quiet section of this work had hushed charm and it was delightful to hear modern dissonances play out so beautifully. Weisflog’s brief use of the French horn stop was also noticeably attractive as was the jazzy conclusion.
The short concert closed with the most modern composition on the program, Alec Wyton’s (1921–2007) “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” It opens with a jubilant fanfare, the organ providing lots of brassy sound. There was lots of drama and pomp, and the use of the tuba mirabilus stop contributed the power of low notes.
After the concert, Weisflog was kind enough to give me a sound tour of the organ, playing such things as the Zimbelstern in isolation. He briefly mentioned the massive organ restoration that was completed in 2008. This multi-million dollar effort not only rebuilt the organ, but enlarged it while solving problems that had plagued the instrument from the very beginning. He specifically highlighted some of the most interesting sounds the organ can make. For example, Weisflog described the harp stop as sounding like “a mechanical marimba” and after hearing it, I have to say I think he’s right.
One of the additions during this restoration was a horizontal trumpet at the back of the chapel. (Most organ pipes are vertical; a horizontal pipe “shoots” directly at the listener.) He played a brief section of music using this stop and everyone still in the chapel was virtually stopped in their tracks, as the music was loud and grand and attention-grabbing. The stop has been named the “Randel State Trumpet” after former UChicago president Don Michael Randel, who worked tirelessly to assist in fundraising for the organ restoration. Weisflog describes this new stop as “the climax of the entire organ.”
In all, this organ has 8,565 pipes distributed over 132 ranks. For information on upcoming “Tea and Pipes” concerts, which resume on Tues., Jan. 10, 2023 at 4 p.m., visit Rockefeller.UChicago.edu.
