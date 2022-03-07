The Obama Foundation has commissioned Richard Hunt, called "the foremost African American abstract sculptor and artist of public sculpture" by the Smithsonian Institute, to make a sculpture, "Book Bird," for the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.
"Book Bird," will depict a bird taking flight from a book; Hunt, born and raised in Woodlawn, is the son of a librarian and artist. The OPC will also have a branch of the Chicago Public Library.
"We want kids on the south side of Chicago or the west side of Chicago to have access to that art, and to understand that they too are art-makers and that they can create amazing work," former President Barack Obama said in a video announcing the commission, the first for the OPC. "Part of what makes Chicago a world-class city is its cultural and artistic institutions, and we hope that the Obama Presidential Center will be viewed as part of this amazing tapestry of institutions."
In the video, Hunt, 86 and known for working in metal, recalled his childhood in Woodlawn and Englewood, classes at the South Side Community Arts Center, 3831 S Michigan Ave., and his mother taking him and his sister to the Art Institute of Chicago and the Field Museum.
"I had spent a lot of time taking art classes and then when I got a scholarship to go to the Art Institute, then I said, okay, I'm going to be an artist. And in particular a sculptor," he said.
He would go on to attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and become the youngest exhibiting artist at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair. President Lyndon Johnson appointed him to the governing board of the National Endowment for the Arts in 1968. In 1971, he became the first Black sculptor to have a career retrospective, at age 35, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. He has more than 150 public commissions, including more than 30 in Chicago.
"To have one of the greatest artists Chicago ever produced to participate in what we hope is an important cultural institution for the city and the South Side, it feels like a pretty good fit to me," Obama said.
Hunt said "Book Bird" will be an elaboration from a piece he did to award supporters of the United Negro College Fund. It will be located in the garden of the CPL's OPC branch.
"There are a range of possibilities for art on public buildings or in public places, to commemorate, to inspire. I think art can enliven and set certain standards for what's going on in and around it and within the community," he said. "Now here, within Woodlawn, is this world class place that kids can go to. It's an opportunity for the community to absorb information and inspiration from something that's right in their midst."
