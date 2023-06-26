What do you get when you mix a rollicking road trip, a stereotype-busting satire and an attack on heinous social crimes?
The world premiere of “Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon” at Lookingglass Theatre, that's what.
Written by multi-talented artistic associate Matthew C. Yee, who also composed the country-western and folk songs and plays one of the leads, the musical ably directed by Amanda Dehnert follows the exploits of a pair of self-styled “first-generation Asian-American renegades” on the lam in the Midwest. Along the way, they cross paths with family members, sex traffickers, law enforcement officers and assorted innocents and criminals, all of whom double as musicians and singers in the onstage band.
Yee's lyrics tend to be very literal, and we learn in the hard-driving opening number declaring their renegade status that Lucy (Aurora Adachi-Winter) and Charlie (Yee) are both children of Chinese immigrants to the U.S. who are determined to become “super scientists or first-chair violinists.” Instead, these would-be cowboys meet in a dive bar, marry two weeks later and decide to stick up a convenience store to get money for their honeymoon.
The problem is, they are the most inept robbers ever. Charlie, whose last name is Chan — not coincidentally — has a slushy-induced brain freeze. They botch their assault on the cashier, only get $242 from the register and they leave behind security camera footage that quickly goes viral. Charlie also leaves behind his cowboy hat, which is recognized by Peter (Rammel Chan), a security officer in training who also happens to be his brother and tries to keep this information from his boss, Feinberg (Mary Williamson). Unlike the police, these two try to enforce the law with kind words and smiles, the source of some humor.
Charlie's run-ins with Peter often are hilarious, and when he and Lucy make it up to his family's cabin, they have to deal with the well-meaning if misguided interference of feisty Grandma (Wai Ching Ho), who regards Charlie as her “number one grandson,” and her ne'er-do-well video-game playing, middle-aged son Jeff (Daniel Lee Smith).
While all this is fun stuff, a serious crime emerges when the impulsive force-of-nature Lucy meets and basically kidnaps Bao (Harmony Zhang), a young woman from China who has been told she has to pay for her missing sister's contract with a shady maid service. She's being pursued by Gabriel (Matt Bittner), but he's really just the muscle for evil sex-trafficker Martin (Doug Pawlik) and feels a bit guilty about it.
In the end, the bad guys get more-or-less what they deserve, but the story is different for Bao and her sister. Though probably true to life, I found this jarring in a piece that otherwise revels in flights of fancy. The other shortcoming is that the show is arguably too much of a good thing, and the shenanigans could probably be trimmed by 15 minutes.
Still, the many sly jokes and sneaky references are a joy, and the score is a real toe-tapper. Canny songs range from the lament “I Never Was a Cool Cowboy” to the threatening “Pick Up the Phone,” and there's even a killer karaoke version of “Streets of Laredo” thanks to Feinberg.
Packed with props that are mostly country and Asian products, Yu Shibagaki's scenic design cleverly suggests a store, cabin, country-western club — anything it needs to be at the moment. Sully Ratke's costumes are a hoot, especially the embroidered shirts, fringed jackets and Lucy's sparkly red boots. Andre Pluess' sound design gets credit for music that's loud but not too loud.
“Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon” should have a life after Lookingglass, but it needs some trimming and shaping to get there.
CLOSING SOON: “Being Seen”
Richard Gustin's “Being Seen” at the Den Theatre only through July 2 is a darkly comic, deeply disturbing, 90-minute two-hander. Voted a “fan favorite” at the 2015 New York International Fringe Festival, the play is on the surface an audition that unfolds in real time, but underneath is a complicated power game between a full-of-himself Director and a frazzled Actor who is desperate to get the part, even though she doesn't know exactly what it is.
In the Chicago premiere, they're played by Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark, and playwright Gustin directs them with a keen eye for humor that extends to the use of the black-box space with a support column right in the middle. Clark's Actor is all nervous uncertainty and eagerness to please. She's willing to say and do anything the Director asks — even portraying a spider and a fly — though she resists his inquisition about her studies with a famous Polish director because she's been sworn to secrecy about his process.
Clinger's Director, who affects an upper-class accent, spouts utter nonsense and wields his power capriciously, as he paces back and forth in the shadows
for a long time before letting himself be seen. It becomes increasingly clear that he's toying with this vulnerable supplicant, and the humiliations he inflicts climax with an especially nasty accusation that crushes any sympathy we might have had for him.
Some of the script is very funny, and Clinger and Clark do a good job, but you have to have a tolerance for cringe-worthy exchanges and absurdity to fully enjoy “Being Seen.”
The Den Theatre, 1331 N, Milwaukee Ave, $35. 773-697-3830, TheDenTheatre.com.
