Twenty years have passed since the late, lamented Victory Gardens Theater staged the Midwest premiere of Nilo Cruz's Pulitzer Prize-winning “Anna in the Tropics,” and I still remember being awed by the play's complexities and several of the performances. Chief among them was Charin Álvarez as Conchita, the cigar factory owner's sensual daughter who takes a lover as a solution to her unhappy marriage.
Álvarez is back for Remy Bumppo's production, only this time she's playing Ofelia, the mother of Conchita (Krystal Ortiz) and her younger sister Marela (Alix Rhode). She's just as marvelous as the outspoken older woman, who clearly is the guiding force of the factory and has the determination necessary to coax her husband Santiago (Dano Duran) out of the funk caused by his gambling losses.
Set in 1929 in Ybor City, Florida, center of the cigar-making industry built mainly by immigrants from Cuba, “Anna in the Tropics” lights up a way of life about to be doomed by the Great Depression. In the factories, the cigars were rolled by hand, mostly by women, and lectors were hired to read to them to relieve the boredom of the job. They read everything from novels to newspapers, which created an informed workforce that sometimes led to labor unrest and the owners' desire to fire the lectors. Cruz, however, is more concerned with the effects on his characters' personal lives.
As the play opens, Santiago, his half brother Cheché (Alex Benito Rodriguez at the performance I saw) and a couple of other men are betting on cock fights, while Ofelia and her daughters are waiting at the docks for the new lector Ofelia has hired to arrive from Cuba. The women are taken with the suave Juan Julian ( Arash Fakhrabadi) as soon as he steps on shore. Meanwhile, Santiago borrows money from Cheché to try to end his losing streak, reluctantly promising additional shares in the factory as collateral.
Cheché's goal is to take control and modernize the factory by installing cigar-rolling machines. He also hates the lector and wants to get rid of him — mainly, it seems, because his wife ran away with one. He's in the minority and the subject of the others' scorn.
Juan Julian, asked to choose what he wants to read, picks Tolstoy's “Anna Karenina,” and as he reads, discussions of the novel ensue, and each of the women responds to the story's love triangle and the lector in different ways.
Marela becomes infatuated with everything Russian and flirts with Juan Julian, arousing the jealousy of Cheché, who lusts after her. Conchita confronts her husband Palomo (Roberto Mantica) about his infidelity, then starts an affair with the lector, prompting unexpected responses from her spouse. Ofelia stands firm on sticking with tradition but finds a way to repair her faltering marriage.
“Anna in the Tropics” requires a delicate touch to keep the characters from being stereotypes, and director Laura Alcalá Baker doesn't really provide that. Some of the performances are way over the top, and no one except Álvarez seems to get it quite right. On the plus side: much of Baker's blocking and the guitar music played by Tina Muñoz Pandya, often perched on a high platform.
Lauren M. Nichols scenic design conjures up an old factory beautifully with its brick walls and long wooden tables where the workers sit to roll their cigars. Credit also goes to Rowan Doe's props design, Claire Sangster's lighting and Peter Clare's sound design.
But Gregory Graham's costumes are a disappointing mishmash. They don't evoke the period consistently and do commit a cardinal sin of inaccuracy. In the opening scene, for example, Ofelia is asked how Juan Julian will recognize her waiting on the shore, and she replies that she told him she'll have a gardenia in her hair. But the flower on her hat is bright red! (Gardenias are white or occasionally yellowish.)
In general, Remy Bumppo's “Anna in the Tropics” would benefit from closer attention to detail and nuance. Then it could be smokin' hot.
