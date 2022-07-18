The Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus are reliable and popular performers, so you can count on good-sized crowds at their concerts — except when Mother Nature intervenes. Friday night’s concert at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park had a much smaller audience than usual because it had been raining most of the day and it was still rather drippy just minutes before the concert began. The Great Lawn was a damp expanse of moist grass with only a handful of hardy souls. The main seating bowl had more listeners, but was far short of full capacity.
But rain didn't stop the Grant Park Music Festival (GPMF) and the Grant Park Orchestra, led by guest conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya, played with enthusiasm and concentration — as if the park were packed. Those that were there will likely remember the event fondly, because the highlight of the evening was unquestionably memorable. Chicago-based violinist Rachel Barton Pine was the soloist for a new work by composer and jazz pianist Billy Childs. This is the third work that Childs has composed expressly for Barton Pine, and from the very beginning you could tell that they were well matched. The composer offered arresting music with a wide sweep of ideas in his Violin Concerto No. 2, and the violinist gave the listeners a performance of technical brilliance and musical sensitivity.
The three-movement work opened with the low strings sounding a little like brooding Shostakovich. The first solo entrance had Barton Pine playing a slow, enchanting melody full of melancholy which drew you into this piece, which was composed during and strongly influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic. Much of the orchestral music in this movement has contemporary energy with a slightly nostalgic feel, giving you the impression of suddenly remembering something long forgotten.
The central movement was infused with feelings of regret and disappointment, with the hushed orchestra providing a soft blanket of support to the violin. The gentle quiet established an almost trance-like quality at times, offering Barton Pine a perfect canvas for her solo turns.
The final movement opened with treacherously fast music for the soloist, which she dispatched with tingling drama while the orchestra later offered exciting explosions of sound. Childs creates melodies which ache and yearn and envelope you in his sound world. Barton Pine, who performed seated on a small platform, held your attention throughout. Her attention to detail was marvelous. Even a single note could begin quiet and raspy and before you knew it, the sound developed a plummy, rich sweetness. She was spellbinding in rapid passages that she burned off with precision and more than a bit of ferocity. Whether the composer called for violin fireworks or amiable bird-like twittering, Barton Pine shaped the music with clarity and a deep sense of inspiration. It was a marvelous performance.
She followed this with a brief solo violin encore, a charming rendition of the Allemande from Bach’s Partita No. 2.
After the intermission, Harth-Bedoya returned to the podium to lead the orchestra in a crowd favorite, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”. The mood was set from the very opening strains, with grand and heroic sound. There was a pleasing amiability in the central section that slowly gave way to the inexorable climax. The second movement, a funeral march, had tension that accumulated slowly, while the scherzo burst with invigorating boldness, even if the horn calls were less than perfect. The final movement, a set of variations, had a driving momentum that landed beautifully at the work’s triumphant conclusion.
The concert opened with a short work by the Colombian composer Victor Agudelo. His “La Madre de Agua” was originally a chamber composition but Harth-Bedoya commissioned the composer to create an arrangement for full orchestra in 2016. According to the program notes, “The work was inspired by the Colombian myth of Mother Water, a water nymph who lures children to their death in the roiling river waters.”
The work has a call and response feel to it at times (perhaps the nymph calling the children). A passage played at medium volume is often followed by a brash and pounding loud response, rather like an answer followed by a few exclamation points. Agudelo at times uses an almost shard-like approach, with a Renaissance-influenced melody giving way quickly to a modern astringency. The music held your attention and was an energetic way to begin the concert.
GPMF concerts are held mostly at Millennium Park and are free. The festival concludes on Saturday, Aug. 20 with a performance of “The Creation” by Haydn. Carlos Kalmar will conduct the Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus, with soprano Maeve Höglund, tenor Duke Kim and bass Douglas Williams as soloists. To learn more about upcoming GPMF performances, visit GrantParkMusicFestival.com.
