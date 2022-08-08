The main reason to see “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Ave., is to relish more than two-dozen period pop hits cleverly repurposed to fit the 2006 musical's slim plot. The second reason is the outlandish costumes, but more on those later.
The show is based on Australian writer-director Stephan Elliott's 1994 cult film “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” with a book by Elliott and Allan Scott. In its musical form, it started in Sydney, Australia, went to London's West End in 2009, made it Broadway in 2011 and has since been seen all over the world and much revived.
The story revolves around the misadventures of two drag queens and a transgender woman who travel from Sydney across the desert to Alice Springs in a beat-up old bus nicknamed “Priscilla.” Tick (drag name Mitzi), played by uncommonly tall Josh Houghton, gets things rolling after his estranged wife Marion (Brittany D. Parker) calls and asks him to perform at her Alice Springs resort, partly as an excuse for him to meet his 8-year-old son Benji (Gabriel Solis). Tick enlists the help of Bernadette (veteran chanteuse Honey West, who also played the role in PrideArts 2017 production), who is mourning the death of her young lover, and flamboyant Adam, stage name “Felicia” (Shaun White), for the drag act and the trip.
Along the way, they encounter antagonism and acceptance, hostility and hospitality. Returning to the bus after starting a drag party at a bar, they find it covered with homophobic graffiti. Adam's foray in drag to another outback bar prompts an attack, and Bernadette, with whom Adam has been arguing, rescues him.
On the other hand, when the bus breaks down, Bob (Michael Kingston until Sept. 14, Jason Richards after that) turns up to fix it, then sticks around after his wife Cynthia (Ayana Strutz) leaves him and develops a strong attachment to Bernadette. Even more important, Tick's fears of meeting Benji prove unfounded, as the boy already knows about his profession and lifestyle and has nothing but love and admiration for him. Adam even fulfills his dream of going to the top of Ayers Rock in full drag. (Never mind that the site sacred to Aboriginal people has been exploited for tourism.)
While the stereotypes and attitudes expressed are products of their time and might make members of the LGBTQIA+ community cringe, they also reflect a dichotomy that still exists. For years popular shows like RuPaul's Drag Race have made drag more mainstream, but performers still face hate and violence— see the recent vandalism of a suburban bakery that had to cancel a family-friendly drag brunch. Self-evident as it may be, the message of tolerance and understanding, even love, seems as relevant as ever.
At the Mercury Theater, Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter, who directs and choreographs the production, has a talented ensemble to work with, though of the three leads, White's Adam is the spark plug with the most personality. The trio of Divas—Heather J. Beck, Lydia Burke, Jessica Brooke Seals---with powerhouse voices propels the evening, from the opening “It's Raining Men,” through a host of classics, among them “What's Love Got To Do With It” (backing up Darren Patin as Miss Understanding doing a dynamite Tina Turner), “Venus,” “I Will Survive,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and “Hot Stuff.”
Props also go to Strutz as Cynthia for an acrobatic version of “Pop Muzik” that rethinks the uses of ping pong balls and to Houghton, West, the Divas and the rest of the company for the hilarious take on “MacArthur Park” sparked by a piece of cake being left out in the rain.
Music director Eugene Dizon keeps things flowing smoothly given that the music unfortunately is prerecorded and the lip-syncing is pretty bad, whether it is supposed to be or not (I'm not sure). Except for multi-sectional Priscilla, Jonathan Berg-Einhorn's scenic and properties design is pretty basic, and that bus is too tall for people in the first few rows to see the moving roadway projected behind it. G. “Max” Maxin IV is responsible for the digital visual media design and intermittently effective lighting.
As for Robert Kuhn's costumes, often augmented by Keith Ryan's towering neon-colored wigs, they may not be the best I've seen for “Priscilla Queen of the West,” but they make ingenious use of glittering fabrics and everyday objects. They're arguably worth the price of a ticket.
