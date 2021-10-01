After a first festival was held in 2019 and last year's in-person gathering was cancelled due to COVID-19, Pride South Side is again returning to the DuSable Museum's outdoor courtyard.
Three DJs, including Dapper and closer Duane Powell, will perform. There will also be pop-up games, a hookah lounge, an art exhibit, food vendors and a bar.
"We are focusing on family and friends," said Roe Melloe with LoveFuturistic, which is organizing the event. "It's general for all ages. This is not exclusive for adults — this is a friends and family event. Everybody is welcome."
"It's important to have this event this year and to be outside and to connect with each other," he said. "We've been locked inside most of 2020 and dealing with some of the losses, in terms of establishments and people, and just dealing with this pandemic has just really caused a major hit, especially to our community on the South and West sides.
“What we want to do with this festival here is really celebrate us coming together again as one, really supporting each other, really building family."
The festival runs from 2 to 8 p.m. Registration is online.
