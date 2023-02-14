The Brian Gerrish Organ Performance Series at the University of Chicago is designed “to promote the joy of listening to world class organ performance.” The endowed series honors Divinity School professor emeritus Brian Gerrish and takes place annually in Rockefeller Chapel, home to the Ernest M. Skinner organ, Opus 634. It’s a charming fact that many organs, like musical compositions, have an opus number.
On Saturday night, Feb. 11, Dr. Richard Elliott was the guest organist for the 13th annual performance in the Gerrish series and it was a lucky 13 indeed. Elliott is the principal organist for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, and as a youth he studied at the Peabody Conservatory, the Curtis Institute of Music, and the Eastman School of Music. He’s been on the weekly radio and TV broadcast “Music and the Spoken Word” for over 30 years.
Elliott put together a wide-ranging program with an emphasis on works by American composers that he felt would be particularly appropriate for this organ. The heart of the concert was a trio of works by Leo Sowerby, John La Montaine, and Richard Purvis. Sowerby’s Toccata was infused from the start with urgency and excitement. Elliott drew out the strange and fascinating dissonances and kept the wild chromatic passages clear and striking. The music slowly built in intensity and volume, swirling first in one direction and then another. By the conclusion the sound in the chapel was enormous, as if a hundred huge bells were all tolling together. It was a memorable moment of artistic energy that had already begun to dissipate even as the audience offered great applause.
John La Montaine’s “Even Song” is seen as a reflection on night by Elliott, and he performed it with beautifully quiet introspection. The result was like the gentle breath of a cloud shortly before dawn.
The St. Francis Suite by Richard Purvis has an otherworldly sound and Elliott’s approach to the music was completely beguiling. Each movement seemed to paint a different portrait of emotion and landscape, with everything building up to the power of the sun. At the climax Elliott employed the Randel State Trumpet, a set of powerful horizontal pipes, and the effect was electric.
“Mr. Theo Saunders, His Trumpet Tune” opened the concert. This work by composer Antony Baldwin (b. 1957) was written in honor of Saunders and while composed during this century, it has an old-time grandness about it that is captivating. The sound was regal — with depth and richness — highlighted with particularly bright and sunny trumpet fanfares.
For Handel’s Concerto No. 5 in F Major, Elliot opened with wistful sound and let the music slowly unfold. The Allegro was full of bounce and perky gaiety while the concluding Presto had a rollicking propulsion and a fun conclusion.
Elliott included some popular music on the program, including “Irish Tune from County Derry” an Irish folk air known primarily in this country as the song “Danny Boy.” Percy Grainger arranged the tune several times (including for marching band) and the organ arrangement Elliott performed was based on Grainger’s arrangement for piano. The beauty of Grainger’s piano comes from his ever-changing harmonization of the piece as it progresses, including gorgeous little high notes adorning the melody or pleasing little descants. All of this is magnified on the organ, to a completely different effect, which was at times mesmerizing. The organist’s own arrangement of Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm” was pleasing if a tad tame.
Elliott had a friendly, grandfatherly air about him as he agilely provided brief introductions to groups of works several times during his recital. His remarks were safe if somewhat dull: what year the work was composed, or where the composer was from. He made a bold choice to explain how overplayed and clichéd a work is — and then he went ahead and performed it. Richard Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries” (from the Ring Cycle “Die Walküre) is indeed well known, but to hear orchestral sound all collected together on the organ gives you a chance to hear the music differently. Elliott was rigorously precise all the while creating expansive sound that started out loud and only got louder. He harnessed the music and controlled the various voices while at the same time drawing more and more power from the organ. The chapel slowly grew fuller and fuller with sound until you felt you were truly enveloped in it, as if it were a mist or some kind of energy. It was a truly glorious way to end a concert, and it is one I will not soon forget.
“Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” was the encore, and it offered warmth and solace before the concert ended. It was all the more entertaining that for the introduction, Elliott performed only using his feet. After that, many in the audience waited in line for a chance to meet Dr. Elliott and express their appreciation of his memorable performance.
