If you don't know much about Lloyd Price, “Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical” at the Studebaker Theater makes a good case for why you should.
Written by B. Jeffrey Madoff, with substantial input from Price before he died in May, 2021, at age 88, the show spotlights the singer/songwriter's significant contributions to early rock 'n' roll and R & B, as well as his life. Included are close to a dozen iconic songs for which he wrote the music and lyrics, among them “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” “Mailman Blues,” “Just Because,” “I'm Gonna Get Married,” “Stagger Lee” and the title “Personality.”
Madoff has Price (Saint Aubyn) narrate his own story, and although he suffered many of the indignities visited on Black musicians, such as racism, financial exploitation and appropriation of his music, he's quick to tell us that his trajectory was atypical. Born and raised in rural Kenner, Louisiana (outside of New Orleans), he didn't come from a broken home but rather was one of 11 children of a father who dug ditches for a septic tank company and a mother who had a fried fish restaurant.
His very first recording--”Lawdy Miss Clawdy” at age 19 in 1952 for Art Rupe—was a huge hit, and he sees its popularity with white teenagers as well as Black as the main reason he got drafted and sent to Korea two years later, despite marrying Emma (Alexandria Reese), a woman he hardly knew. When he came back, he'd been supplanted as a star by Little Richard and had to start building his career again.
Instead of sinking into alcoholism, drug addiction or depression like those featured in many biographical jukebox musicals, Price formed his own record company with his best friend Harold Logan (Stanley Wayne Mathis), and they also opened the first Black-owned night club south of Harlem. He was responsible for helping other musicians—we see Erma Franklin (Reese), Aretha's sister, sing a pre-Joplin version of “Piece of My Heart”-- and even the murder of Logan, a shady if endearing character, doesn't stop him for long.
One problem with “Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical,” which had its world premiere last year at People's Light in Malvern, PA, is that there's too much narration and not enough action. In the first act, Aubyn's mature Price is looking back on his younger self (Darian Peer), so scenes of the rising star finding his way in the business provide some variety, but the piece still feels very episodic and flat at times.
The staging is a bit rough and uneven (or was on opening night), despite a high-powered team headed by director Sheldon Epps, choreographer Edgar Godineaux and musical director Shelton Becton. The scenic design by David Gallo and Viveca Gardiner is all over the place, and Gallo and Steve Channon's projections get lost in the clutter. Jeff Croiter's lighting design took the big opening number “Jump Children” literally and was bouncing around enough to give me a headache. So many of Raquel Adorno's 1950s costumes involved plaids that I was relieved at the garb for more recent decades.
The show's main strength is the talented ensemble led by Aubyn and Peer, who both have fabulous voices and are fine actors. Props also go to the onstage band and to sound designer Rob Kaplowitz.
“Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical” still needs a lot of development. At the moment, the parts of the story don't fit together into a cohesive whole that holds our attention. Maybe an entirely different approach would work, like starting with the question of why Price hasn't gotten the recognition he deserves and going backwards from there.
