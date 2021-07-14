The South Chicago Dance Theater (SCDT) has just ended its 2020–21 season with a 32-minute performance piece that bristles with hope and enthusiasm. Choreographer Kia Smith puts her craft and poise on display with “Cartography of Peace”.
Smith, a Chicago native, is the founding executive artistic director of the SCDT. She has extensive dance training, including several years at the Hyde Park School of Dance, and holds a BFA and MFA. Smith also won the inaugural Young and Ambitious Entrepreneurship Award from the Chicago Urban League. Being both an artist and entrepreneur gives Smith a strong leadership perch, being able to steer her organization both artistically and managerially.
Smith chose two stellar artists to collaborate with her in this new project: soprano Joelle Lamarre and violinist Alexandria Hill.
Lamarre is a Chicago-based opera singer who sang the title role in Nkeiru Okoye’s “Harriet Tubman: When I Crossed that Line to Freedom” with the South Shore Opera Company, and was in the world premiere cast of Anthony Davis’s Pulitzer Prize–winning opera, “The Central Park Five.” Hill is currently a member of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago as well as the Matt Jones Orchestra. She has collaborated with a wide variety of musicians, from Yo-Yo Ma to Kanye West, and is the co-founder of Ensemble Affect, a baroque and early music group.
These two guests and a troupe of female dancers (Kim Davis, Shannon Washington, Hayley Midea, Kelly Anderson, Heather Cagle, and Sydney Jones) immediately grabbed your attention in Smith’s presentation. The video, which was presented without a program or accompanying notes, was divided into several sections, each with its own music, where the opening music was reprised near the end, followed by a grand finale.
There was much to love in this performance. Influences on Smith are many, but one touchstone for her is the Horton Technique. Lester Horton was a choreographer in the first half of the 20th century who distilled a technique from a study of many factors, including human anatomy and Native American dance. One of Horton’s most famous students, Alvin Ailey, has also used Horton’s techniques to great acclaim.
Smith’s use of a complete range of movement and a dazzling array of body positions made for technically challenging and visually exciting dance. Her use of improvisation techniques (both for the musicians and dancers) created drama and vitality. Her selection of music, which spans centuries, offered numerous rich settings for her musings.
This performance had some gorgeous moments that brought musician and dancer together. In one instance Lamarre improvised on Meredith Monk music, doing what she does so well: sending clear, bell-like tones throughout the space, floating above the dancers and seeming to envelop them. The soprano was decked out in a fantastic black coat. Its leather look accentuated Lamarre’s power, and its sleek silky elements and tailored fitting emphasized her femininity. It was a great combination and with the singer clearly sporting her own confidence, it was no surprise that Smith placed her right amidst the dancers. While Lamarre didn’t actually join the troupe dancing, she was given just the right amount of work to do in movement and posture to beautifully integrate the musician and the dancers.
It was the same for violinist Hill. She was there among the dancers, at times as fierce and precise as a bullfighter as she executed difficult passages. She seemed to revel in the music of Jesse Montgomery, the newly appointed composer-in-residence at the CSO, giving the Rhapsody No. 1 both flair and a sense of gloriously achieved freedom as dancers fluttered around her.
Smith’s dancers were marvelous and worked together in a well-oiled fashion. They were crisp and clear with the mechanical movements, fluid and round with slower passages. One of Smith’s strengths is her ability to match movement to music. The legato lines in Montgomery’s music had long, smooth movements to match, at times spiced up with jerky physical interjections as punctuation points. There was great quivering and lots of rapid movement to complement the baroque section, which featured “Winter” from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons”.
The dance did not tell a story as much as it expressed sentiments and feelings that developed and slowly transformed into complementary, sometimes surprisingly unexpected, moods. Smith has created yearning, striving, frustration, despair, joy, and much more. Each vignette had its own character and focus.
Overall, the synthesis of the dance with the music was superb. Add to this the fantastic costumes. They were mostly simple, yet always added zing. For music from Balkan Beat Box the dancers had fruit colored costumes, each dancer with a different pair of bright, engaging hues. One section had the dancers decked out in gorgeous white hoop skirts that floated with beauty and grace.
There were some peculiar elements in the performance, not least of which was making sense of the title, “Cartography of Peace”. Setting aside the grandiose “cartography,” I wondered just what “peace” meant. Peace after war? Peace of mind? Peace and quiet? In one screen to the video, Smith is quoted: “It’s an all-female cast of dancers and musicians, and I realized as I was making it, the work is about feminism and how I, as a woman, find peace and empowerment in having my voice heard. For me, that’s what peace is.” Smith has created a splendid feminist dance event, and female power and achievement ring through with force. That’s enough for me, so the idiosyncratic definition of peace is a minor, if odd, matter.
I was also puzzled by the repeated recitation of a poem throughout the performance. The poem was written by Smith and she was kind enough to provide me with the complete text via email, describing it as surrealist. I’m only a poetry dilettante, but when I contemplate surrealist poetry, I think of lines such as “The ground beneath my feet is nothing but an enormous unfolded newspaper” (André Breton), or “Dawn in New York has four pillars of muck and a hurricane of black pigeons splashing in the putrid waters” (Federico García Lorca).
But Smith’s poem is often syntactically and semantically incoherent, notably in the only repeated line, “Why gasp for air when you can walk sideways by virtue of owing to?” This made it extremely difficult to grasp her meaning, and doubly difficult to relate that to the abstractions of the dance. This impenetrable poem added little yet weighed down the performance.
Nonetheless, this piece about peace is a feast for the eyes and ears. It is still available for viewing, with details at southchicagodancetheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.