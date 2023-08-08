Following his exhibition at Wrightwood 659, Patric McCoy’s photography collection “Take My Picture” is returning to the mid-South Side.
The collection features several black and white and color photographs documenting scenes from 1980s Black, gay Chicago. The collection is a small sample of the thousands of portraits that McCoy, a longtime Kenwood resident, artist and art collector, took throughout the decade.
“During the 1980s Patric McCoy traveled from his home on Chicago’s South Side to his job at the Loop on his bike, traveling through Olmsted designed Jackson Park, along Lake Michigan, through public housing, always with his camera,” writes the Hyde Park Historical Society. “From the lakefront to the loop, McCoy found no shortage of Black men who wanted their picture taken.”
The exhibition will open at the Hyde Park Historical Society, 5529 S. Lake Park Ave., this Thursday, August 10. A free opening-night reception will take place that evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The gallery will be viewable at the Hyde Park Historical Society on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. McCoy’s works will be on display until September 10.
For more information on the opening, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.