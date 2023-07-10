I have been trying to have the proper appreciation for “Passing Strange.”
When singer-songwriter-playwright Stew's semi-autobiographical rock musical made its Broadway debut in 2008,, it racked up accolades and awards, including seven Tony nominations (and one win, for best book of a musical). The production, with music also by Heidi Rodewald and created in collaboration with director Annie Dorsen, already had successful runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Berkeley, California, in 2006 and off-Broadway at The Public Theater in New York in the spring of 2007.
Hailed as an innovative hybrid between a rock concert and theatrical performance, it was simply staged and starred Stew himself as the 40-something Narrator looking back on his younger self, the Youth (also referred to as “hero” and “pilgrim”), who struggles to find “the real” and his identity as a Black artist on a journey from a South Central Los Angeles middle-class neighborhood in the late 1970s to Amsterdam, Berlin and back again.
Fast forward to 2023, and the rendition of “Passing Strange” at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre is in some ways more irritating than innovative. This has relatively little to do with the talented creative team of Theo newcomers, who include director Tim Rhoze, artistic director of Evanston's Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre; music director Dr. Michael McBride, who leads the four-person band on keyboards; and choreographer Terri K. Woodall.
The main problem is that the central character comes across as so self-absorbed and insensitive to the feelings of others that it is hard to have much sympathy for him, and his endless complaints become tedious. While we're supposed to take the picaresque adventures and dissatisfaction of the Youth (Michael Jones) with several grains of salt, the Narrator (an animated Jordan DeBose) falls into some of the same traps. His saving grace is the ability to mock his younger self, which comes through in quite a few of the songs, among them a spoof of French experimental cinema and a satire of a middle-class Black child pretending to be a gangster.
Unfortunately, I had trouble understanding some of the lyrics. That's partly because the band, which is deployed around the intimate space, occasionally drowns out the singers, and also because the pace can be a little rushed. Director Rhoze's immersive style — with the cast frequently spreading out among the cabaret tables — also has an effect. In fact, the staging is so gussied up and theatrical that the original concert feel is lost.
On the bright side, DeBose's affable Narrator ropes us in with introductions to the Youth, the band, etc., and frequently interacts directly both with them and with us. We also meet Mother (Jenece Upton), who ignores her sullen son's flirtation with Zen Buddhism and drags him off to church. Surprisingly moved by the gospel band because it resembles rock 'n' roll, he joins the choir and is introduced by the pastor's closeted gay son and choir director Franklin (Michael Mejia) to marijuana, the New Negro cultural movement and European philosophy.
This infatuation doesn't last long, and the Youth next takes up guitar and forms a punk rock band that soon dissolves during a bad LSD trip. Determined to live in Europe and develop as a musical artist, despite the disapproval of his mother, he moves to Amsterdam with its easy access to drugs and sex and finds himself welcomed by neo-hippie artists, especially Marianna (Caitlin Dobbins).
Alas, Youth discovers he can't write songs when he has nothing to complain about, so he deserts Marianna and heads to Berlin, where he joins revolutionary artists who call themselves “Nowhaus” and pretends to be poor so they'll accept them. His new girlfriend is their leader, Desi (Chamaya Moody), who tells him only love is real and calls him out for hiding something, even as he's relishing in a romanticized African-American stereotype that he's perpetrating with his new German friends.
Things come to a head over the Christmas holidays, when Desi chooses her family over the Youth, and he returns to Los Angeles too late to repair the damage he's done, though he declares that “only art can correct the mistake known as life.” The Narrator states the need for something beyond “the real” and that this is love, but the conclusion of neither seems adequate for the situation.
For me, Theo Ubique's “Passing Strange” sometimes hits the mark and sometimes misses, but the highlight is the satire and the fun the actors seem to be having bringing it to life.
