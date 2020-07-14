There won't be free popcorn this year, but the Chicago Park District is moving forward with its 20th annual "Movies in the Parks" season, with two screenings planned in Hyde Park-Kenwood.
"Frozen II" will play at Harold Washington Park, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., on Monday, July 20, at 8:15 p.m., and "Sonic the Hedgehog" will play at Kenwood Community Park, 1330 E. 50th St., on Monday, Aug. 3, at 8:15 p.m.
Admission is free but limited to 100 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis, and they must wear masks. Fieldhouses and restrooms will not be available during screenings, hand sanitizer will be provided, and staff will clean and sanitize high-touch equipment surfaces at the beginning and end of every shift.
Representatives from the University of Chicago's Office of Civic Engagement confirmed that the "Midweek on the Midway" film screenings have been cancelled this summer.
