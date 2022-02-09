Woodlawn’s First Presbyterian Church and the 773 Dance Project are collaborating to offer a pair of free dance classes to local kids and adults in February and March.
The classes, which began in January, will take place on the last Saturday of each month at the church, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave. Children will be able to try out jazz dancing, while an improvisational dance session is available for adults.
“The first class was really cool — the kids were so excited,” said Tyler Thompson, founder and executive artistic director at the 773 Dance Project. “We did a little number to ‘Steppin’ to the Bad Side’ from ‘Dream Girls.’”
The improv class for adults, taught by 773 Dance artistic director Pauline Mosley, is more free-form. “(Pauline) calls it journaling with the body,” said Thompson. “You're given certain prompts. It could be imagining certain feelings, thinking about certain experiences, or just ways to move your body and qualities of how to move your body — soft or like you're in waves or super hard and stiff — things like that. You just kind of explore those prompts and it's a great relief.”
First Presbyterian’s reverend, David Black, said in a press release that the church was making a more concerted effort to put on arts programming as Woodlawn redevelops.
“We want our building to serve as a haven for community arts — a place where artists can teach, create, and show their work, and where a new generation of South Siders can learn and be nourished by the creative legacies of those who settled here during the Great Migration,” he said.
Thompson started the 773 Dance Project in 2018 as a way to bring the art form to more people in the city, particularly those in areas where its exposure wasn’t particularly widespread. The group has held classes on the West Side, as well as dancewear giveaways in Hyde Park and Greater Grand Crossing.
“I've been dancing all my life and it's made such a difference in the way I've enjoyed life. And I know that in order to participate in this art form, it takes a lot,” she said. “It takes a lot of money — classes are expensive, dancewear is expensive. And so my goal with 773 is just to try to make this art form as accessible as possible.”
Later this month, the nonprofit will screen “Still the People,” a dance film about Chicago’s Black history. Choreographed by Mosley and Thompson, it features performances by the dance company at Whitney Young High School. Registration for the free screening is open here.
Those interested in joining the First Presbyterian dance classes can register here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.